It has been a big week for DC movies. Specifically, DC movies related to The Joker. It was recently announced that Warner Bros. is developing a Joker origin movie that will take place outside of the DC Extended Universe, with Todd Phillips (The Hangover) set to direct and, perhaps most importantly, Martin Scorsese (The Wolf of Wall Street) set to produce. That is particularly important because it sounds like the studio is hoping he can court Leonardo DiCaprio to play The Joker in this movie. While that is a long shot, we now have an idea of what that could look like.

Artist BossLogic, who very regularly does renditions of what certain actors could look like when their name comes up in relation to a movie role, recently did one for Leonardo DiCaprio once his name came up for this Joker origin movie. The piece comes to us from Comicbook.com and gives us a glimpse of what the Oscar-winner, who is easily one of the most sought after and respected actors working today, could look like as the famed DC villain. As one might expect, it looks pretty awesome.

Don't get your hopes up yet, DC fans. The Hollywood Reporter recently broke the news that Warner Bros. has their hopes set high for this movie. But wishing and getting are two very different things. Their report even notes that "the chances of landing DiCaprio could be slim to none." Not only that, but Martin Scorsese's deal to produce the movie isn't even officially done yet. And that is the only chance this movie has of even getting Leonardo DiCaprio to pick up the phone for this one, since he has worked with Martin Scorsese a handful of times very successfully in the past.

What we know for sure is that Todd Phillips is currently working on the screenplay for this Joker movie with Scott Silver (8 Mile). If all goes well, this will launch a new production banner at Warner Bros. that will allow for other movies to take place outside of the DCEU. Even though THR's recent report also notes that the studio is "acutely aware of the risks of audience confusion." Additionally, it also sounds like Jared Leto, who is set to reprise his role as The Joker in Suicide Squad 2 and the recently reported Joker and Harley Quinn movie, is none too happy about the idea of another actor playing the character for Warner Bros. at the same time as him.

Despite whatever confusion or controversy this Joker Origin Movie is creating, Warner Bros. wants a big name. Even if it isn't Leonardo DiCaprio. Still, as BossLogic demonstrates, in whatever alternate universe that this scenario could take place in, DiCaprio could pull off The Joker look in amazing fashion. Be sure to check out the picture of Leonardo DiCaprio as The Joker for yourself below.