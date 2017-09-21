A source close to the project is claiming that the Joker Origin Movie is about to earn its first full script since its announcement earlier this summer. The new script is reportedly due to be turned in next week, which indicates a 2018 start date. Not much information about the stand alone Joker movie has been made available since the movie was announced a few months ago except for the fact that the project will take place outside of the DCEU, which has caused a lot of confusion in the world of the Clown Prince of Crime.

The new information pertaining to the Joker origin story comes to us via Variety reporter Justin Kroll's Twitter account. Kroll claims that the script for the Joker origin story will be turned in next week and that production is expected to start in 2018. There has not been an official announcement as to the cast of the movie, but it has been revealed that Jared Leto will not portray the young Joker in the new standalone project that has taken fans and the actors within the DCEU by surprise.

It's not clear where exactly the new Joker standalone project will take place, except for the fact that it will take place outside of the DCEU. Since it will be an origin story, the Joker will have to be played by a younger character, which should undoubtedly be Jared Leto, but Warner Bros. has decided to go against all ideas of logic and cast a new actor as the young Joker. Despite what many fans think, Leto could go on to given an amazing performance of an unhinged Joker.

In addition to the standalone Joker origin movie, Warner Bros. is also developing Suicide Squad 2 as well as the Harley Quinn and Joker movie and the Gotham City Sirens project, Suicide Squad 2 is reportedly expected to start production first, beginning in the fall of 2018. Jared Leto and Margot Robbie, who portray the Joker and Harley Quinn, respectively have recently acknowledged that the movies are indeed happening, but outside of the official announcement, nothing else is clear at this point in time.

While the script is reportedly set to drop next week, it still means that the movie is still a ways away from happening. The Joker standalone movie is highly anticipated, but it does offer quite a bit of confusion as to who will step up to portray the Joker in a new movie. Jared Leto was shocked and saddened that he was not given a chance to play the Clown Prince of Crime in the origin story that is expected to be released sometime in the near future. Other main characters have yet to be attached to the project at this time, but new information is expected to be announced soon. In the meantime, you can think about Jared Leto portraying any kind of Joker as the time spreads to another sequel.