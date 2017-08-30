Like it or not, Warner Bros. is currently working on a Joker Origin Movie that will not be connected to the DC Extended Universe. The project was announced recently and has been met with a mixed response from fans, but the studio seems to be serious about making it happen. Now, we have some of the first possible details on the Joker movie, which is to be directed by Todd Phillips (The Hangover) and produced by Martin Scorsese (Goodfellas).

Former MMA fighter turned actor Brendan Schaub recently appeared on an episode of The Joe Rogen Experience. During the conversation, the subject of this Joker origin movie came up and Schaub revealed some information that he claims to have received from Todd Phillips' agent, Todd Feldman. Here's what he had to say about it.

"My boy Todd Feldman put this together with Todd Phillips. It's dark. It's like a dark Joker. As a kid, he had a permanent smile and everyone made fun of him. It's like on the streets of Brooklyn. It's super dark and real."

Even though that doesn't seem like much, there is actually quite a bit to pick apart in that statement. For one, as expected, Brendan Schaub says this movie is going to be dark. Considering this is a movie involving the Joker, that shouldn't come as a big surprise. The most interesting bit is that the Joker origin movie is said to feature him as a kid with a "permanent smile," which implies he will have some sort of condition or disfigurement. One thing worth noting is when he says "streets of Brooklyn," he probably doesn't literally mean it will take place in Brooklyn. But that it will be gritty and influenced by that type of setting.

The other interesting thing is that he says "Todd Feldman put this together with Todd Phillips." That makes it sound as though Phillips brought the idea to Warner Bros. and is likely to be the lead creative on the project. Considering he is co-writing the script with Scott Silver (8 Mile) and directing the movie, that does make sense. But the big deal has been the fact that Martin Scorsese's name is attached to it, which came as a huge surprise. So if he didn't help put the idea together, it is a little tough to figure out, at this point at least, how he got involved.

As of right now, not much else has been revealed about the Joker origin movie. We do know that it is going to be done under a new production banner at Warner Bros. that will allow for DC movies to be made outside of the DCEU. There is no release date or casting information at this time, but some actors have expressed interest in playing the Joker. We will be sure to keep you up to date as more information on the movie is made available.