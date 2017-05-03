If your name is Jordan Peele, you are having a great year. Get Out, the former Key & Peele sketch comedy show star's directorial debut, is one of the biggest hits of 2017 so far and has set up his career quite nicely moving forward. However, instead of taking a major offer to direct a big, studio blockbuster movie, which he seemingly had the opportunity to do, Jordan Peele has signed an exclusive, first-look deal with Universal and he is already working on his next movie, which will be an Untitled Original Thriller.

Jordan Peele signed an exclusive two-year deal with Universal, meaning that they will get first dibs on his next movie and any project he cooks up in the next couple of years. Unfortunately, there are almost no specific details about his new movie, but we do know that it will be a thriller and that the budget will be higher than the micro-budgeted Get Out, which was made for less than $5 million. Jordan Peele is set to write, produce and direct the movie. Here is what Universal had to say in a statement about closing the deal with Jordan Peele.

"Through extraordinary imagination and fearless humor, Jordan has proven himself to be a game-changer who is driven to tell stories that are as commercially entertaining as they are disruptive and provocative. The entire Universal family takes great pride in his incomparable filmmaking debut, and feel fortunate that this studio will be Jordan's home for many years to come."

The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that the budget of this new movie will be "five times bigger" than Get Out, meaning that it will be in the $20-$25 million range. THR also noted that nearly every studio in Hollywood was trying to lock Jordan Peele down for a project following the success of Get Out. His name was reportedly in the mix to direct the live-action Akira movie, but that didn't come to pass. There is no word on what other projects other studios wanted to try and get him locked in for, or if they were just interested in getting in on whatever his next movie is going to be. Either way, Jordan Peele has certainly made a name for himself in a very short period of time.

Get Out is the kind of movie that dreams are made of for everyone involved. For Jordan Peele, it was a passion project and something he felt very strongly about. Despite being known for comedy, he is an enormous fan of horror and that is why he made Get Out. Since the movie was very successful, it pretty much made his career and set him up for the foreseeable future. From a studio perspective, the movie is a home run as well. Working from a budget of just $4.5 million, Get Out has grossed a truly impressive $194.1 million so far. The movie has made the bulk of its money back, but it could cross the $200 million mark before all is said and done. That is incredible for a movie not based on any existing IP. And one from a debut director. The box office makes Get Out the highest-grossing directorial debut for a black director ever, which is no small feat.

Outside of the financial success, Get Out is an absolute critical smash. The movie currently has a nearly perfect 99 percent approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, with 233 fresh reviews and just a single negative one. That is rare air for even the most experienced filmmakers out there. So, even though there are no details available for Jordan Peele's next movie, rest assured, all eyes will be on him and his next project.