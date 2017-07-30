Josh Brolin announced via social media this morning that he is returning to Atlanta to begin filming for Avengers 4. Though Brolin didn't provide a specific date, it does fall in line with the recent comments of co-director Joe Russo who has said in the past that filming is supposed to begin next week. Russo confirmed that filming would start for the follow up to Avengers: Infinity War in two weeks at last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con, which places us at next week for principle photography to start up again.

The announcement was made via Brolin's Instagram page earlier this morning with a simple caption: "Going back for more more MORE! I want it all." Thanos will obviously be making his return in a bigger way for Avengers 4 after presumably gaining more Infinity Stones for the Gauntlet. The 4th installment in the series is still untitled at this point which makes sense since the first Infinity War has yet to be released and a title could possibly spoil the events for the upcoming Infinity War. Marvel Studios has done an incredible job of keeping the main plot points under strict lock and key along with the footage that they showed at the D23 Expo and Comic-Con.

We were able to get our first real look at Brolin's Thanos at the D23 Expo a few weeks back, which showed off a pretty casual looking Mad Titan than we were used to seeing. It appears that the casual look was no accident and was chosen for "philosophical" reasons for the character. Once Thanos collects more Infinity Stones he doesn't need his protective armor and helmet. Thanos' ego is ultimately why he choses to not wear his normal warlord attire, which seems to be working out for him since he's showing up even more powerful in Avengers 4.

In addition to Thanos, we finally got a good look at the Infinity Gauntlet as well as Thanos' Black Order, aka "Thanos' Children" at the D23 Expo. The group includes Corvus Glaive, Proxima Midnight, Ebony Maw, and Black Dwarf all form the Black Quadrant ready to help Thanos on his mission to destroy all of reality. It will be interesting to see if all of the Black Order makes it through Infinity War since it has been rumored that some of the Avengers might not make it out of the movie alive.

While this is exciting news, we still have a ways to wait before we get to see Avengers: Infinity War in theaters. Hopefully we'll get to see the exclusive footage that was shown at the D23 Expo and Comic-Con before Thor: Ragnarok or even a full-blown trailer. The high stakes battle, which has been ten years in the making for Marvel Studios will finally hit theaters on May 4th, 2018 with a Steve Rogers going Nomad with Spider-Man in his Iron Spider suit that was designed by Iron Man himself, Tony Stark. In the meantime, check out Josh Brolin's Instagram post for Avengers 4 below.