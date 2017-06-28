Do you know where you are? If you're a fan of The Rock, then you'll probably be in the jungle with him for the upcoming Jumanji sequel. The first full trailer for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is set to debut tomorrow, but Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has decided to give us all a little taste of what to expect. And it is full on crazy.

Dwayne Johnson took to Twitter to share the brief tease for the new Jumanji movie and, brief as it may be, this first footage has pretty much everything you may want from something like this. There is a little bit of Kevin Hart screaming, The Rock punching a guy super hard through a pillar and a super angry hippo. We also get a glimpse of the dangerous board game and a wicked rhino stampede. This footage packs quite a bit into about 20 seconds. We can guess that the full trailer will give us a little more to go on in terms of story. Or maybe not. Here's what Dwayne Johnson had to say in his tweet, teasing some pretty heavy homages to the original movie.

"Legend continues...A game for those who seek to find, a way to leave their world behind. #Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle trailer Tomorrow!"

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is, thankfully for those who feel nostalgic about the original, not a reboot. It is instead taking place in the same continuity as the 1995 movie that starred the late Robin Williams. The sequel sees four high school kids discover an old video game console who are drawn into the game's jungle setting, transforming into the adult avatars they chose. They soon discover that Jumanji is a dangerous game that you must literally survive, it becomes clear they need to beat the game and return to the real world. If they can't, they will be stuck there forever.

This should be an interesting flip of perspective from Joe Johnston's Jumanji. In that movie, we saw the elements from the game brought into the real world. In Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, people from the real world are going to be brought into the actual game. This happened to Robin Williams' character Alan in the first movie, but we never really got to see what treachery he had to endure. Turns out, it is awesome for audience members. Not so much if you are actually a person having to deal with a bunch of angry jungle creatures.

Sony has given Jumanji 2 a December 20, 2017, release date, meaning that it could benefit from those looking for a family-friendly movie this holiday season. Despite Dwayne Johnson's box office success in recent years, even he may have a tough time competing with Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but this could serve as a decent bit of counter-programming. If the trailer is as good as it looks like it might be, this could be a big hit. Be sure to check out the first footage from Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle for yourself below and be sure to check back tomorrow for the full trailer.