Jack Black reveals that Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle contains a tribute to Jumanji star Robin Williams. It turns out that Williams' character Alan Parrish has a role to play in the highly anticipated upcoming sequel. Williams' Parrish character followed the tribal drums and was trapped inside the Jumanji board game for 26 years, which is where he grew up and learned to survive and now the sequel will show off where Parrish lived. Jack Black recently talked to The Hollywood Reporter about the sequel and the tribute to Robin Williams within the movie.

Possible SPOILERS ahead, you have been warned. Jack Black, who plays Professor Shelly Oberon in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle told the Hollywood Reporter that Parrish left behind a jungle house within the game that will help him and Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson's http://movieweb.com/jumanji-2-dwayne-johnson-fight-photos/Dr. Smolder Bravestone navigate through the jungle. Read what Jack Black had to say about Robin Williams' role in the sequel below.

"We're exploring the jungle and trying to conquer the game; it's life or death. But while were there, we find clues left behind by (Robin Williams's Parrish character). He built a full-blown jungle house, similar to a Swiss Family Robinson situation. It's like he's there helping us without actually being there."

Jumanji did not show a whole lot of the jungle, but obviously by the title of the sequel you realize that the jungle is going to have a huge role to play in the movie. Over 20 years later we're finally going to get a look into the world where Alan Parrish grew up along with the jungle home that he built. Jack Black went on to talk about the location of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. He says this.

"(In the original) you never got to see the inside world, but this one takes place primarily inside the jungle of Jumanji. That's the coolest part of the film, we're able to transport the audience to that secret wondrous land, with the danger and the beauty."

The development for Jumanji 2 started back in 2012 when rumors were widespread that the sequel was actually happening. Sony Pictures made an official announcement in August of 2015, but the timing did not seem to be optimal since the death of Robin Williams was barely a year before. Many critics and fans assumed it was a poor decision and criticized the studio for taking advantage of the death of Williams. It wasn't until April of 2016 when rumors of Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson being attached to the project that excitement started to build for the sequel.

The initial footage shared by Dwayne Johnson at CimemaCon back in March ignited the excitement and put the uneasy feelings to rest. The teaser shared that instead of a board game that we're getting a video game this time around and plenty of Rhinos running around. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle will hit theaters on December 20th, 2017 just in time for Christmas, which falls in line with the original release date of December 15th, 1995 the first movie.