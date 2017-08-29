Later this year, Jumanji is getting the long-awaited sequel it deserves in the form of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. If you've already watched the trailer too many times, you're probably looking for a way to pass the time until the movie arrives on December 20. Why not spend a few months making a completely screen-accurate version of the Jumanji board game? That's what one fan did, and it is totally awesome.

Steven Richter recently published a video to his YouTube channel detailing his journey to create this unbelievably detailed and entirely accurate Jumanji board game. The time-lapse video lasts just 15 minutes, but it reportedly took Richter seven months to complete the project. That may sound like a long time, but when you see just how much work and detail went into creating it, that timeframe isn't nearly that surprising. Here's some of what he had to say about making the Jumanji board game.

"I've been working there for five years over which I've honed in my sculpting skills and picked up various other hobbies and skills. People make videos about every minutia of every skill. You just have to go find them."

The amount of care displayed in crafting this replica is truly remarkable. Everything down to the dice and game pieces were crafted by hand with painstaking attention to detail. Though, Steven Richter has found a way to possibly profit from his Jumanji love. He has an Etsy page, which he included in the description of his YouTube video, on which he sells supplies to make your own Jumanji board game, as well as a set of hand-crafted game pieces and dice. Unfortunately, that kind of care and detail doesn't come cheap, as the game pieces and dice set will set you back $95.

Jumanji was released in 1995 and was directed by Joe Johnston (Captain America: The First Avenger) and was based on a novel by Chris Van Allsburg. The movie centered on a deadly board game that would bring the jungle to the players and the madness will not end until the game is completed. The movie was a box office success at the time, bringing in $262.7 million, and it remains a fan-favorite in the great career of the late Robin Williams.

Fortunately, for those who feel nostalgic about the original Jumanji, Dwayne Johnson's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is going to be a sequel that honors the memory of Robin Williams. Not a complete reboot. Though, this time it will be a video game that brings the kids to the jungle. The infamous board game won't be involved, at least as far as we know. However, the board game did make an appearance in a brief teaser that was released for the Jumanji sequel, so it should at least be referenced in the movie. Be sure to check out Steven Richter's video and look at his Jumanji board game replica for yourself below.