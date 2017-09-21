Dwayne Johnson has unveil a new poster for the highly-anticipated sequel Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. This comes just one day after the second Jumanji trailer dropped, and, since this movie opens just a few days before Christmas, on December 20, The Rock has started calling himself "Dwanta Clause," spreading some "Christmas joy" with this new poster for his highly-anticipated movie. As you can see below, Dwayne and his fellow co-stars are joined in the jungle by a dangerous friend.

The poster surfaced on Dwayne Johnson Twitter today, featuring the actor's character Smolder Bravestone literally up to his ears in a swamp, alongside Moose Finbar (Kevin Hart), Professor Shelly Oberon (Jack Black) and Ruby Roundhouse (Karen Gillan). What everyone except Shelly doesn't seem to realize is that there is a dangerous crocodile creeping up right next to Moose Finbar, which certainly doesn't bode well for this group. Still, this poster may not be specifically depicting a scene from the movie itself, but it will certainly be entertaining if this does end up in the movie.

Dwayne Johnson revealed very early on that this project was not a Jumanji reboot or remake, but rather a continuation of the original Jumanji movie, revealing in December, when production wrapped that he thinks the original movie's late star Robin Williams would be proud. The actor has also mentioned that this movie features an homage of sorts to Robin Williams' Dr. Alan Parrish, although we likely won't find out what that homage will be until Jumanji hits theaters on December 20. It's possible that we may get yet another trailer between now and then, though, and it's possible that this trailer may clue us in to the Robin Williams homage. We know there will be no CGO version of Robin Williams that will pop up in a Rogue One like cameo, as Williams' will forbids that type of use of his image.

All of the main characters are actually the avatars of four high school kids (Ser'Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Alex Wolff and Morgan Turner), who discover an old 1990s video game console in their high school basement, while they're all stuck in detention on a Saturday. They each pick their characters and find themselves sucked into the game itself, becoming the avatars they chose, which are not exactly what they pictured them to be. These characters must work together and find the item that Robin Williams' character Dr. Alan Parrish left behind 20 years ago, to beat the game and get back to their real world. The supporting cast also includes Bobby Cannavale, Rhys Darby, Maribeth Monroe, Missi Pyle, Nick Jonas and Tim Matheson.

While it does boast an all-star cast, this Jumanji sequel will certainly have plenty of high-caliber competition during a competitive Christmas movie season. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle has no direct competition on December 20, but it opens five days after what will likely be the biggest movie of the year, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and 20th Century Fox's animated comedy Ferdinand. Two days later on December 22, four more new movies hit theaters, Paramount's Downsizing, Warner Bros.' Father Figures (previously known as Bastards) and Universal's Pitch Perfect 3, with 20th Century Fox's The Greatest Showman on Earth opening on Christmas Day. Take a look at the new poster for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle below.