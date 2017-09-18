'Welcome to Jumanji!' An inviting introduction leads to wild animal mayhem in the latest sneak peek at Jumanji 2. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shared new footage from his long-awaited sequel on Twitter, and it's just non-stop action, adventure and laughs for a full 30 seconds. The Rock then promises that the second trailer will drop this Wednesday. He says this.

"A teaser before our worldwide trailer debut this Wednesday. The game continues, but this time it plays YOU. Now get on my back.."

This quick preview gives us a fresh look at the cast led by The Rock, and starring Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan. The foursome serve as avatars for a group of High Schoolers who have unwillingly been sucked into the video game version of Jumanji, a relic left over from the 90s. And they face some pretty crazy obstacles. Though, they do each have three lives to spare. So they should be okay, right?

This latest footage shows our four heroes arriving in the jungle land of Jumanji as they are welcomed in by their host. They are soon battling elephants, tigers and all sorts of assorted wild life hellbent on eating them. The Rock races through the jungle on a motorcycle, brandishing a flame thrower. There are explosions, fist fights and roaring hippos. At one point, to save themselves from certain death, Kevin Hart is forced to ride on the back of Dwayne Johnson. Karen Gillan must face her worst fears when she is attacked by a flying giant Cobra. And Jack Black channels his inner-teenage girl as he struggles to come to terms with his predicament.

In the all-new Jumanji adventure, the tables are turned as four teenagers are sucked into Jumanji's world. There they are pitted against rhinos, black mambas and an endless variety of jungle traps and puzzles. To survive, they'll play as characters from the game: meek Spencer becomes a brave explorer (Dwayne Johnson); hulky jock Fridge becomes a tiny genius (Kevin Hart); It-girl Bethany becomes a bookworm professor (Jack Black); and unathletic Martha becomes an amazonian warrior (Karen Gillan). To beat the game and return to the real world with their lives, they'll have to start seeing things in an entirely different way.

Nick Jonas, Ser'Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Alex Wolff and Morgan Turner all help round out the exciting ensemble cast that has been brought together for Jumanji 2. Jake Kasdan, best known for raunchy comedies Bad Teacher and Sex Tape tampers it down a bit with this family friendly advnture, directing from a script by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers and Scott Rosenberg & Jeff Pinkner. Producers include Matt Tolmach and William Teitler, along with David Householter, Jake Kasadan, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Ted Field and Mike Weber serving as executive producing.

Sony Pictures will unleashing Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle only in theaters this December 20, 2017. It should serve as a welcome treat for families hoping to find something non-Star Wars related on the big screen this holiday season.You can take your latest look at the sequel reboot hybrid in the tweet below. And thank The Rock later for making your Monday morning such an exciting one.