Anyone worried about The Rock's Jumanji sequel can breathe easy. Dwayne Johnson showed off the first footage to distributors at CinemaCon, and it was a hit. He also offered up the first real story details and announced that his action-adventure comedy is officially titled Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. So you can expect to hear that classic Guns N Roses song when the trailer debuts a few weeks from now.

Jumanji closed out Sony's big CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas, which is happening throughout this week. And coming on the heels of Spider-Man: Homecoming and Blade Runner 2049, this sizzle reel did not disappoint. The clip started off with four high schoolers stuck in detention. They are ordered to clean out the basement of their school. There, they find an old video game console, which includes the cartridge for the Jumanji game.

This is where you discover the twist. It's not a board game this time, folks! In the Jumanji game, you get to pick a character, and the high schoolers soon learn that you are that person in this video game...Which sucks you directly into the world of Jumanji.

Anyone who has seen the cast line-up, which not only includes Dwayne Johnson, but also Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan, know where this is going. The nerdy kid is surprised and more than just a little happy to discover he now looks like the muscular man known to many as The Rock. The popular girl is horrified to find herself stuck inside Jack Black's rotund body. Then comes Karen Gillan. When images from the movie first appeared, there was a big controversy over her skimpy costume. Dwayne Johnson said there was a reason for it. And this is it. The character is from a 90s video game, which is clearly curbing from Lara Croft and Tomb Raider. So, yeah, the costume makes sense. And there will be plenty of jokes about it.

There is a shot of stampeding rhinos shown off in the footage, a direct callback to Robin William's original classic. Along with this first look footage, some of the cast took the stage minus Kevin Hart, who couldn't be there. While some of the team, which included Nick Jonas, Gillan and Black, talked about the movie, Hart interrupted via satellite for a few live antics that all seemed to go over well with the crowd. Jack Black even sang an impromptu Jumanji theme song for the attendees.

This Jumanji takes the original story and pushes it inside out. Instead of wild animals and plants wrecking havoc on suburbia, the teens are forced to deal with the jungle itself. Though, it is expected that this version of the game has the same solution to ending all the mayhem. The teens will be forced to finish the game. Even if they look like Jack Black and Kevin Hart.

During the panel, Dwayne Johnson remembered meeting Robin Williams for the first time back stage at CinemaCon years ago. He went onto say this sequel of sorts will be 'big', calling it a global homage to the first Jumanji. Jumanji 2 arrives from director Jake Kasdan. It hits theaters on December 22, 2017, just in time for Christmas.