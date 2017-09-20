There's only one movie fans are anticipating almost as mush as Star Wars: The Last Jedi this December. And that's Jumanji 2. Today, we have a new look at this exciting adventure, which continues the Robin Williams' classic in new fantastic ways. Grab your safari hat, this is going to be a wild one.

In the brand new adventure Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the tables are turned as four teenagers in detention are sucked into the world of Jumanji. When they discover an old video game console with a game they've never heard of, they are immediately thrust into the game's jungle setting, into the bodies of their avatars, played by Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan. What they discover is that you don't just play Jumanji, Jumanji plays you. They'll have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, or they'll be stuck in the game forever.

The movie is a direct sequel to the 90s era classic that featured Robin Williams as a man freed from his board game prison. Only, this movie isn't called Jumanji 2, as it's been a while since the original was in theaters. This is for a new audience of kids and their parents who may have not seen the original. Because of that, the movie needed a new title.

And that new title came from star Jack Black. Director Jake Kasdan confirms that the comedian and one half of Tenacious D is directly responsible for the title Welcome to the Jungle. A singer at heart, Black would often lighten up the set with his rendition of the classic Guns n' Roses song from 1987. Says the director.

"Jack said to me one day, 'You know, we really should call this Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle'"

That idea obviously stuck with Kasdan, and here we are today. Not only does the movie use Welcome to the Jungle as its title, we also get the song liberally used within the footage itself. The movie is based on a video game, so you can expect that the characters are going to die multiple times. This is an idea that really excited The Rock. Each player in Jumanji gets three lives. Because of this, Dwayne Johnson wanted the most inventive video game deaths possible. He explains in an interview with USA Today.

""That first meeting we had, I said, 'We have this gift of these three lives'. What are the most fun, awesome, crazy ways that we can die and audiences are going to love? That just opened up a new level of creativity. That means all of us, you know, um, well, we're going to go to meet our maker."

There is no doubt that this new take on Jumanji is going to be a lot of fun. And that fun is on full display in the latest trailer thanks to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v_TJKwJwN0E. Grab your safari gear, strap yourself into the jeep, and hold on for the adventure of your life.