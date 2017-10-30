Sony Pictures has released a new preview for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which features interviews with the stars, shedding light on their characters and this unique story. When this project was first announced, it was believed to be a Jumanji reboot, but Dwayne Johnson quickly made sure fans knew that wasn't the case. This movie actually follows the story set in motion 22 years ago by the original, which starred Robin Williams as Dr. Allan Parrish. In that movie, the world within the Jumanji game is unleashed in our world, but, as The Rock explains, this time, the four main characters get sucked into the game's world.

In the brand new adventure Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the tables are turned as four teenagers in detention are sucked into the world of Jumanji. When they discover an old video game console with a game they've never heard of, they are immediately thrust into the game's jungle setting, into the bodies of their avatars, played by Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan. What they discover is that you don't just play Jumanji, Jumanji plays you. They'll have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, or they'll be stuck in the game forever.

This preview includes interview footage with all four main cast members, Dwayne Johnson (Smolder Bravestone), Jack Black (Shelley Oberon), Kevin Hart (Moose Finbar), and Karen Gillan (Ruby Roundhouse). The Rock reveals that they wanted to make a movie that, "encapsulates what the holiday spirit really is," which is a spirit of wonderment and discovering your true self. While Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is by no means a Christmas movie, it will be released during the rather competitive holiday season, arriving on December 20, going up against 20th Century Fox's The Greatest Showman. It also falls between Disney's Star Wars: The Last Jedi and 20th Century Fox's Ferdinand on December 15, and four more movies on December 22, Universal's Pitch Perfect 3, Sony's All the Money in the World, Paramount's Downsizing and Warner Bros.' Father Figures.

The Rock also revealed that he wanted the spirit of the original movie to flow through this continuation of the story, while adding that this is a game that will "always find a way to be played". The video also features footage of an ornate Jumanji box that was found on a beach, which features a small Jumanji video game cartridge, along with another scene where the younger main characters discover an old video game console in the basement of their high school, leading to them all playing the Jumanji game and getting sucked into that world, with the kids discovering their new avatars.

The video also features interview footage with Jack Black, who adds that the game is "all about survival," while Karen Gillan adds that the film is "packed full of amazing action sequences that make me look really cool." The actress' character Ruby Roundhouse was somewhat controversial when the first cast photo was released, since she was seen wearing a rather skimpy costume, although the actress said there was a reason she's wearing "child-sized clothes." Take a look at this new preview for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, courtesy of Sony Pictures YouTube