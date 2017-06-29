Why the heck did this take so long? Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park was a monster hit in 1993 at the box office and ABC's Dinosaurs was a huge hit when it ran from 1991 to 1994 on television. Jurassic Park was a little on the darker side of everything dinosaur while Dinosaurs was a lighthearted family comedy show that occasionally tackled issues such as environmentalism, endangered species, women's rights, censorship, LGBT rights, and many more with catch phrases from an infant dinosaur. So why not add those 2 ideas together? Well, Buzzfeed's Jen Lewis has done just that and the results are pretty amazing for any child of the 90's.

The Jen Lewis Twitter page shared her work of staggering genius, which instantly got plenty of well deserved praise before somebody removed her watermark and uploaded it on to Reddit. Through the magic that is Photoshop the dinosaurs of Jurassic Park are replaced with the 90's Dinosaurs TV show and it really makes one wonder why we've never seen this before. It's pretty funny to see Dr. Alan Grant, Dr. Ian Malcolm, and Dr. Ellie Sattler gaze in awe of Baby from Dinosaurs being hatched or seeing Earl Sinclair in place of the T-Rex greeting Donald Gennaro while he's on the commode.

Maybe we can get a Land Before Time mashup next. That would have the same juxtaposition, but a little more cute. Littlefoot, Cera, Ducky, and Petrie should be the next visitors to Jurassic Park to hang with the cast of Dinosaurs and they can bond and eat humans together. Baby can yell "not the mama" over and over while Littlefoot and Robbie Sinclair eat Dr. Ian Malcolm. This project might actually need to be a shot movie, so Photoshop isn't going to cut it if we want this done correctly.

Dinosaurs was originally conceived by Jim Henson in 1988. Henson wanted it to be a sitcom about a family of dinosaurs, but the networks didn't share his enthusiasm. It wasn't until after The Simpsons became a huge hit that the show got its green light. Henson reportedly worked on the project up until the last few months of his life and the show premiered a year after he had passed away. The animatronic dinosaurs were a hit for ABC and Disney and the show ran for 4 seasons and also has 7 "lost" episodes.

At this time there are no talks about bringing out a Dinosaurs reboot, but one can only imagine that it's only a matter of time before we get to see a new series starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as Earl Sinclair and Jared Leto as Earl's boss. On a completely different note, J.A. Bayona's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is set to premiere in June of next year, but we may get some teaser footage shared with us at the San Diego Comic-Con in a few weeks. A trailer hitting Comic-Con is a rumor at the moment, but it would make an awful lot of sense to release a teaser at that point. We'll have to wait in see, but in the meantime, check out the Dinosaurs and Jurassic Park mashup below.

*Clears throat as if to announce something extremely important*

"Jurassic Park" but the dinosaurs are from the ‘90s TV show "Dinosaurs" pic.twitter.com/PMhfbuUlbX — Jen Lewis (@thisjenlewis) June 28, 2017