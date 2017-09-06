Next year will see the release of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which will be the fifth movie in what is easily, and arguably without any real competition, the biggest dinosaur franchise in the history of cinema. But what if Jurassic Park and the rest of the movies in the franchise aren't actually dinosaur movies at all? A fan theory currently making the rounds online posits exactly that and it is pretty dang convincing.

This particular Jurassic Park fan theory started, as far as anyone can trace it back, on Reddit, as many of these things do, but Cracked recently released a video detailing the theory and laying it out really cleanly. Many fan theories are just fun to think about, but at the end of the day, they don't really carry much weight. This one, on the other hand, is downright solid and pretty much reshapes the entire Jurassic Park franchise as we know it. That may sound a bit dramatic, but if the dinosaur movie everyone loves doesn't have any actual dinosaurs in it, that's a pretty big deal.

The basic theory states that the engineers in Jurassic Park never actually used dino DNA from the blood of ancient mosquitos to create the creatures in the park. Rather, they made these creations from scratch and based them on what the general public thinks, or at least thought, dinosaurs should look like. That explains why none of the dinosaurs have feathers and why, for example, the velociraptors are much larger than they actually were in nature. It also explains why the dilophosaurus spits the poison to blind its prey, as there is no actual evidence the real dinosaur ever did that.

But what about the presentation that we see in the movie from Mr. DNA that explains how John Hammond and the scientists made the dinosaurs? Well, that was all for show. As we know from the famous ice cream scene, Hammond is a total showman and used to run a flea circus. He deals in convincing deception. So the Mr. DNA bit is just a bit of showmanship in order to make things for more real for the visitors.

So why bring Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcolm to the park to sign off on it? The theory claims that John Hammond wasn't actually bringing them there to sign off on the safety of the park, even though that's what the lawyers needed. He was bringing them there to see if they would believe that Jurassic Park had actual dinosaurs in it. If he could convince a paleontologist, surely he could convince the general public that these are real dinosaurs.

Part of this theory is even confirmed in Jurassic World by B.D. Wong's character Dr. Henry Wu. At one point, he explains that the dinosaurs in the park aren't as nature intended since they filled in the missing bits of DNA with other animals. All in all, this is a wild yet very plausible fan theory. Be sure to check out the full video for yourself below.