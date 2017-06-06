Jurassic World, in the eyes of many, did quite a bit of good for the Jurassic Park series. If absolutely nothing else, it reinvigorated the franchise and has paved the way for Jurassic World 2 to happen. Fans are already quite excited about the movie, but according to Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow, who is writing and producing the sequel for director J.A. Bayona (The Orphanage, A Monster Calls), Jurassic World 2 is going to be a better movie than the original. So, if he is to be believed, you can get even more excited.

Colin Trevorrow recently spoke with Screen Rant in order to promote his latest directorial effort, The Book of Henry. During the conversation, he talked about how having J.A. Bayona direct Jurassic World 2 is going to change things and it looks like it is all for the better. Here's what he had to say about it.

"He is a different director but it's interesting, we have so many similar instincts as far as suspense and family and fears of childhood and the perspective that we want to tell the story from that even though I wrote the film, it's J.A.'s movie from start to finish. He's just, the film looks beautiful and is exciting. We're using more animatronics because I learned so much about how they can be utilized, so I built scenes that would allow us to use them, because they can't run, these are the lessons. Belén Atienza has been great as well, and it's just been something that we've all delved in and tried to make something deeper and richer and ideally better. I'm going to be the hype man for this movie, I think it's going to be a better movie, sorry."

So that's good news. Not only is J.A. Bayona an accomplished director in his own right, but it sounds like Colin Trevorrow learned quite a bit while working on the first Jurassic World, which helped inform the sequel. He couldn't reveal much about the plot of Jurassic World 2, which isn't all that surprising since we don't even have an official plot synopsis yet, but Colin Trevorrow did explain that he crafted the movie specifically for Bayona, which means it is going to be a horror movie with dinosaurs in it. Here's how he explains it.

"That was by far the most rewarding creative experience of my life, just making a movie for another director who I respect. And I built it for him, so it's different than maybe even the movie I would have written for myself. [It's] a Spanish horror/thriller with dinosaurs in it. And I loved doing it."

Without knowing much else, that certainly sounds pretty great on paper. And it definitely fits the bill of a darker and scarier movie, which has been promised in the past. This, coupled with the incredible new cast that includes James Cromwell, Toby Jones and Ted Levine, makes it seem like Jurassic World 2, which comes out on June 22, 2018, could be everything you'd want in a big-budget dinosaur movie. Is it too early to get our hopes up? Maybe we should wait for the teaser, at least.