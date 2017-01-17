Last month, producer Frank Marshall confirmed that the highly-anticipated sequel Jurassic World 2 will start production in February, on location in London, with the cast continuing to grow. Original Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard were confirmed from the beginning, with B.D. Wong also returning as Dr. Henry Wu, along with new characters played by Toby Jones, Rafe Spall and Justice Smith. The studio has yet to release any plot details at this time, but today we have new intel from Bryce Dallas Howard about how her character Claire will evolve this time around.

The last update we received on this sequel was from director J.A. Bayona, who replaces Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow at the helm, although he still serves as writer and producer of the sequel. The new filmmaker teased that this follow-up is "massive and way bigger than the last one," although we still don't have much to go on as far as specific story details are concerned. JoBlo recently caught up with Bryce Dallas Howard, who was promoting her new movie Gold, and she revealed that Claire has changed quite a bit after her ordeal on Isla Nublar in Jurassic World.

"That's part of the story, that's part of the journey. She definitely went through a lot and is permanently changed because of that. But she is also who she is. Chris Pratt and I are already having a lot of fun with that. We're in that stage right now of figuring out the backstory and talking through all those beats, like everything that happened in between. That's always such a fun time. You're like, 'No, she did that?! No way, he couldn't have!' It's really, really fun, and then you step into the present moment and it becomes alive."

Back in October, a casting report surfaced that revealed the production is seeking a young actress to play a nine-year-old character named Lucy. The producers are seeking a "sensitive and clever actress capable of handling long and complex scenes," although it is unclear if this role has been cast yet or not. While Bryce Dallas Howard didn't bring this up in her interview, writer/producer Colin Trevorrow did tease one big change for her character Claire.

Last month, Colin Trevorrow took to Twitter to send Bryce Dallas Howard a photo of various different boots, which was an obvious reference to Jurassic World scenes where Claire was seen running in heels, which became quite controversial. This "controversy" didn't do much damage to the original, though, opening with a then-record $208.8 million en route to $652.2 million domestic and $1.6 billion worldwide, from a $150 million budget. Hopefully we'll have more details soon as we get closer to production starting on Jurassic World 2.