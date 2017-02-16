With production beginning soon in London on Universal's highly-anticipated Jurassic World 2, the cast continues to be filled out. Oscar nominated actor and Emmy winner James Cromwell has signed on for an unspecified role in this action-packed sequel. Much like all of the other new cast members, no details have been given for the character James Cromwell is playing, but he'll join Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and BD Wong, who return as Owen Grady, Claire Dearing and Dr. Henry Wu, respectively.

Earlier this week, producer Frank Marshall revealed a photo from his new office, hinting that production has begun on this sequel. While pre-production is likely still happening, The Hollywood Reporter reveals that principal photography won't actually start until later this month, although a specific date wasn't given quite yet. It remains to be seen how many more roles need to be filled out before filming actually begins. Still, there are already quite a few new faces that will be coming aboard for this sequel.

Along with the returning Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and BD Wong from Jurassic World, new cast members include Rafe Spall, Toby Jones, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda and, the most recent addition, Ted Levine. It also hasn't been confirmed if Tye Simpkins or Nick Robinson will return as Claire's nephews Gray and Zach, but we have hard confirmation that Jake Johnson won't be back as the unique technician Lowery. This casting exclusion does make sense, though, since the story is reportedly set off Isla Nublar, home of the original Jurassic Park and the much more high-tech Jurassic World. The studio has yet to reveal an official synopsis, but that may be coming soon with production about to begin.

While Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow is not returning to the helm, most likely due to his involvement with Disney's Star Wars: Episode IX, he is still on board as a producer, and he wrote the script to Jurassic World 2 with his Jurassic World co-writer Derek Connolly. Universal Pictures chairman Donna Langley revealed in the fall of 2015 that Colin Trevorrow is actually developing a whole trilogy of Jurassic World movies with original Jurassic Park director Steven Spielberg, who served as executive producer on Jurassic World and also on this sequel.

J.A. Bayona is directing Jurassic World 2, with Frank Marshall, Pat Crowley, Steven Spielberg and Belen Atienza producing. Universal has set a June 22, 2018 release date for Jurassic World 2, which is currently the only movie slated for release on that date, but it falls between The Incredibles 2 (June 15, 2018) and Barbie (June 29, 2018). James Cromwell has received an Oscar nomination for the 1995 classic Babe and he also won an Emmy Award for his work on the FX hit series American Horror Story. He recently starred on the critically-acclaimed HBO series The Young Pope, and he will next be seen on the big screen in Marshall alongside Dan Stevens, Sterling K. Brown and Chadwick Boseman.