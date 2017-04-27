Yesterday it was revealed that Jeff Goldblum has joined the cast of Jurassic World 2 and now we have new information about another tie to Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park. Director J.A. Boyana and star Chris Pratt have both previously stated that the sequel will be much darker than Jurassic World and a little more like the first Jurassic Park. As previously reported, Goldblum will reprise his character of Dr. Ian Malcolm in Jurassic World 2 and the creepy Dilophosaurus as well as the T-Rex will also be returning. The sequel is filming now, so not much is known about specific plot points, but today we have a new piece of information that connects Jurassic World 2 to Jurassic Park.

In an interview with Larry King Now, James Cromwell elaborated about his role as Benjamin Lockwood in the film. Cromwell also sheds some more light on his character's relationship with John Hammond, the creator of Jurassic Park. Here's what the actor had to say below.

"The character Richard Attenborough played (in Jurassic Park), I'm his partner, Benjamin Lockwood. We developed the technology of being able to clone the genes and so I am trying to deal with the blowback from what we have done."

The character Benjamin Lockwood was never mentioned as a partner with John Hammond in the original films, so there is a lot of information and questions to take from Cromwell's information. In the first film, John Hammond and his company, InGen, created a park filled with cloned dinosaurs and there was no mention of a partner. So who is Benjamin Lockwood and why was he never mentioned until now? Does the mansion teased in production photos belong to Lockwood? These are questions that will have to be answered at a later time, but for now there are fan theories. One theory is that Hammond and Lockwood had a falling out, hence Lockwood never being mentioned and Jurassic World 2 could detail their relationship and Lockwood's contributions to InGen. Again, this is just a theory, no further official information has been provided.

In another, more subtle tie to the first film, is the use of animatronics. Pictures from the set of Jurassic World 2 have revealed puppeteers and animatronic dinosaurs. There was somewhat of a backlash against Jurassic World for relying too much on the use of CGI. The Star Wars prequels suffered from the same criticism, so it was seen as return to form and a breath of fresh air when J.J. Abrams brought back the practical effects to The Force Awakens. Jurassic Park was applauded for its animatronic dinosaurs and dinosaurs run by puppeteers.

The increasing list of ties to the first film are certainly adding to the excitement for Jurassic World 2, which was already set at fever pitch. The sequel was written by Derek Connolly, Colin Trevorrow, Steven Spielberg. Jurassic World 2 is scheduled to open June 22nd, 2018 and is sure to be a summer blockbuster.