Jurassic World wound up really taking the world by surprise in 2015. People expected the movie to be big, but it was truly a monstrous smash hit and has really reinvigorated the Jurassic Park franchise. That said, it was a little hard for some to imagine where the story could go from there and even though Jurassic World 2 will start filming this month, plot details have been almost as non-existent as the prehistoric creatures at the center of the franchise. Now, thanks to a couple of newly purchased domain names, we have our first look at the potential plot for the upcoming Jurassic World sequel.

Recently, the folks over at the fan site Jurassic Outpost noticed that Universal purchased two new domain names that are very clearly related to Jurassic World 2; IslaNublarRescueMission.com and AllCreaturesHaveRights.com (as well as .org). While that may not seem like much, the domain names are pretty telling. The former of the two clearly references the island that is home to the dinosaurs from Jurassic World, who are in all likelihood roaming free on the island now that the park is surely closed down for good. It is the "rescue mission" part that is probably the most telling. In itself, it may not seem like much, but Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow, who wrote the script for Jurassic World 2, said in an interview last year that the movie would have to do with animal rights. Here is what he had to say.

"The dinosaurs will be a parable of the treatment animals receive today: the abuse, medical experimentation, pets, having wild animals in zoos like prisons, the use the military has made of them, animals as weapons. The second part will be a very different movie that will explore new paths. For that reason, it was clear that it needed to be Bayona who would direct it, in order to have it grow and evolve with his very personal vision."

So, looking at that statement, it seems like a lot of Jurassic World 2 will be dealing with the dinosaurs as animals and how the public will probably be divided on the issue. Do these animals have rights? Are they too dangerous to be kept alive? In the original Jurassic Park novel, the island was bombed at the end, so maybe that is what the military wants to do in Jurassic World 2. If that is the case, the "rescue mission" could be to help save the dinosaurs themselves. How that will work out is really unclear, but the overall picture for Jurassic World 2 is becoming a bit more clear.

Additionally, Jurassic Outpost discussed the existence of a volcano on Isla Nublar and that there was originally quite a bit of imagery depicting a volcano in concepts for Jurassic World. They theorize that an imminent volcanic eruption on Isla Nublar could be what is threatening the dinosaurs on the island. With that in mind, this was their best guess as to a potential synopsis for Jurassic World 2.

"As an imminent volcanic eruption (or government sanctioned firebombing) threatens the fate of Isla Nublar and the dinosaurs on it, a fierce debate erupts in favor of their destruction. Despite arguments against this, Claire Dearing and Owen Grady feel a certain responsibility to launch a rescue mission to try to relocate the animals somewhere safe."

Granted, that is just some very connected, hardcore fans doing some theorizing, but that would seem to be a pretty decent theory based on the information we have. Outside of these new domain names, we know that Jurassic World 2 is going to bring back cast members Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and B.D. Wong. Additionally, the movie has added Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, Daniella Pineda and most recently, Silence of the Lambs star Ted Levine.

We will have to wait and see how these new domains ultimately relate to the official plot for Jurassic World 2, but we finally at least have some idea of what to expect when the movie comes out. We also know that the movie is going to be bigger, darker and won't just take place on Isla Nublar, so we could be in for something pretty different from the Jurassic Park franchise this time around. The Jurassic World sequel is written by Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly and is being directed by J.A. Bayona. Jurassic World 2 is set for release on June 22, 2018.