Producer Colin Trevorrow has detailed how involved he's been with the production of Jurassic World 2. Trevorrow has been a busy man lately, currently out promoting his movie The Book of Henry and trying to give as little information out as possible about Star Wars 9, which is set to go into production at the beginning of next year. It was announced in August of 2015 that Trevorrow would be taking on Star Wars 9 and leaving behind Jurassic World 2, but Trevorrow is now revealing just how much he worked on the new still untitled sequel with director Juan Antonio Bayona.

Colin Trevorrow recently spoke to ComingSoon and said that he was intimately involved in the making of Jurassic Word 2. He made himself available to Bayona in case there were any last-minute details or changes in the script while Trevorrow was buried in work for Star Wars 9. Trevorrow explains.

"Jurassic ended up taking up more time and attention than I expected just because I care about it so much. I surprised myself how much I wanted to be there for J.A. (Bayona), just as a writer. I remember directing a Jurassic Park movie and how much I would have loved to a have a writer to think about the dailies and wonder what alterations we could make that would make it that much more effective. I was there with him every day to try and provide something for him that I didn't have myself."

It sounds like the making of Jurassic World was a lot harder for Trevorrow than he originally let on. It also shows his commitment and love to a franchise that he helped to reboot.Though he couldn't return for Jurassic World 2 he certainly was there as much as he could be to offer support for Bayona. Trevorrow recently spoke about how the two directors have similar instincts and even went as far as to say that the sequel is better than his own Jurassic World.

Trevorrow even said that thanks to Bayona, the sequel will be a much scarier affair this time around. This basically sounds like a dream come true for Bayona, to be able to hit the ground running thanks to Trevorrow and his team. Trevorrow was asked about juggling Jurassic World 2 and Star Wars 9 and he said that the two were worked on simultaneously. He explains.

"That script had to be delivered for a February shoot. And we had to think of Star Wars somewhat simultaneously...While we were in the early stages of story on Star Wars, we shot Jurassic at Pinewood. Now, we're wrapping in about a month and everyone is going to Hawaii."

Although you see that he says that he did both simultaneously, he seems remarkably calm for someone that has been a part of a movie that made over $1 billion at the box office and is about to be a part of two of the most anticipated movies of all time. Trevorrow seems to take it all in stride, leaving stress behind.

Trevorrow has said that working for another director has been one of the most rewarding gigs of his creative life. Most of the details are still unclear for Jurassic World 2, a title has yet to be revealed and no significant plot points have been official made public. But we do know that Jurassic World will supposedly be a scarier installment than the last and that it will open on June 22nd, 2018.