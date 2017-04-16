After directing the first Jurassic World it seems like Colin Trevorrow has learned the art of how to tease fans. He has taken a step back for Jurassic World 2 and decided not to direct the movie, but he is still on as a writer and producer. For Easter Sunday, he posted a brand new photo from Jurassic World 2 that is of what appear to be dinosaur eggs. Which is very fitting for the particular holiday. But with almost no context, we are left to wonder what exactly this is and what it could possibly mean.

The photo was posted by Colin Trevorrow on his Twitter account and, similar to the classic scene in the lab from the original Jurassic Park, shows some dinosaur eggs in an incubator just waiting to hatch. While there aren't any specific plot details that have been released for Jurassic World 2, what we know based on what happened in the first Jurassic World makes this very interesting. Let's do some reasonable speculation.

We can very safely assume that the park is going to be shut down following the events of the first Jurassic World, which means that the lab will almost surely be shut down as well. So the eggs probably aren't on Isla Nublar. But we do know that Dr. Henry Wu (B.D. Wong) made it off the island, escorted by members of InGen, with embryos and research for the dinosaurs. So, has Henry Wu set up shop in a government facility or a probably somewhat illegal secret InGen facility elsewhere? Are these eggs one of his new creations? Maybe some other genetically altered monster like the Indominus Rex. Or it could just be good old fashioned raptors who are being specifically bred for military purposes. That would make sense, especially since it is rumored that the idea of weaponized dinosaurs will be explored in Jurassic World 2. Or maybe it is just dinosaur eggs because this is going to be a movie about dinosaurs.

While no plot details have been released by the studio, we do know that Jurassic World 2 is going to be dealing with the issue of dinosaur rights and what to do with these creatures now that the park is closed down. There are rumors that suggest some sort of event will force a rescue mission of some kind. It is suggested that everything from the government bombing the island to a volcanic eruption could force this rescue mission. We also know that the original T-Rex from the first Jurassic Park is going to be back and that we are going to get to see the dilophosaurus for the first time since the first movie, thanks to some set photos that recently surfaced online.

The Jurassic World 2 cast includes Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, B.D. Wong, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, Daniella Pineda James Cromwell, Geraldine Chaplin and Ted Levine. Jurassic World 2 is written by Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly. The movie is being directed by J.A. Bayona (The Impossible, A Monster Calls) and is set for release on June 22, 2018. You can check out the new picture for yourself below.