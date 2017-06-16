It's been nearly four months since Jurassic World 2 began shooting, and since then, we've seen a handful of photos from the set, although nothing too revealing. Today we have a new photo of star Bryce Dallas Howard, out of costume, relaxing with a couple of plush toys while reading her script for the movie. While we can't see what exactly she's reading, the color-coded pages reveal that the ending of the script seems to have been significantly rewritten. Bryce Dallas Howard herself even teased on social media that one of these plush toys "daydreamed alternate endings" for this sequel. Here's what the actress had to say about this image.

"These two really helped me memorize. Well one helped, the other daydreamed alternate endings. You can guess who did what."

The photo was posted by Twitter user The Awkward Yeti, which Bryce Dallas Howard retweeted with the above statement. During production, when rewrites happen, as they often, do, the new drafts are coded with pages of different colors. According to the Writers Guild of America West, the white pages represent the original production draft, with the subsequent drafts colored with blue pages, followed by pink, yellow, green, goldenrod, buff, salmon and cherry. In the script Bryce Dallas Howard is reading, the final bulk of pages are printed on goldenrod paper, indicating that this is the sixth production draft of the script.

Of course, it isn't even known what the original ending for Jurassic World 2 is yet, let alone these re-written endings, but it seems that the ending has changed quite a bit. It's possible that these drafts only signify minor changes, but it could also mean that the entire ending was completely overhauled. This photo comes just a few days after Colin Trevorrow, who co-wrote and directed the original Jurassic World and also wrote the sequel, revealed that the sequel is even better than the original reboot.

While Universal has yet to reveal an official synopsis, there have been a few details that have been revealed while production has been under way. New promo art revealed that the Indominus Rex from the first Jurassic World is returning for the sequel, while a teaser video from last month hinted that the first footage will be coming soon. It isn't known how much filming is left on the sequel, but it's possible that director J.A. Bayona could be debuting the first trailer at San Diego Comic-Con next month, but that has yet to be confirmed.

Bryce Dallas Howard returns as Claire alongside Chris Pratt as Owen, although the most exciting cast member may be the addition of Jeff Goldblum, who reprises his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm from the original Jurassic Park. Universal has set a June 22, 2018 release date for Jurassic World 2, which, as of now, has no direct competition, but it will arrive a week after The Incredibles 2 on June 15, 2018 and a week after Barbie on June 29. Take a look at the original photo of Bryce Dallas Howard from Jurassic World 2, along with Bryce Dallas Howard's response on Twitter.

Acting takes a lot of Heart and a lot of Brain... thanks so much for this photo @BryceDHoward with your @JurassicWorld 2 script! pic.twitter.com/5nYfCvOQl3 — The Awkward Yeti (@theawkwardyeti) June 15, 2017