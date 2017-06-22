The title for Jurassic World 2 has been officially announced along with an unveiling of the first poster. The sequel will be called Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which was announced via the Jurrasic World official Twitter account. The announcement also shows off the first poster, which has the classic Jurassic Park logo with Fallen Kingdom written underneath and the phrase: "Life Finds a Way". A big announcement was teased earlier this week with many speculating that we would get the official title by the end of this week. The announcement arrives today, exactly one year from the release date of the sequel.

Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow wrote the movie with partner Derek Connolly, and producer Colin Trevorrow has been said to have spent a lot of time working closely with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom director J.A. Bayona to help the production along. Trevorrow has said that he wished that someone would have helped him navigate the world of directing a new franchise, so he made himself available as much as possible for Bayona. Trevorrow was working on Star Wars 9, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and The Book of Henry all at the same time, making him surely one of the busiest men in show business.

The screenplay has been kept under wraps, but we have learned some interesting bits of information over the last few months. Namely, Jeff Goldblum's Ian Malcolm will return at a time when the world has apparently changed quite a bit and Malcolm's point of view and thoughts about chaos theory will apparently be very helpful according to producer Frank Marshal. Trevorrow has recently talked about some of Jeff Goldbum's collaborative role in the movie as well as taking some of his dialogue straight from the original Jurassic Park novel by Michael Crichton.

It was also revealed this week that production would be moving from London to Hawaii, marking the return to Isla Nublar, the place where the Jurassic Park franchise started. Colin Trevorrow has also been championing J.A. Bayona's vision for the sequel, saying that it's much better than the first movie and that it will be a lot scarier than the first installment. Actor Chris Pratt has echoed Trevorrow's thoughts on the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom being darker than the first, saying that the darker theme will continue and expand the story in a way that is completely unexpected.

J.A. Bayona has hinted at political undertones to the sequel, dealing with abuse, medical experimentation, prisons, animals in the zoo, and military use, which definitely falls in line with the talk of a darker movie than the first. The return of animatronic dinosaurs is sure to add to the suspense as well, relying on something that is real and tangible instead of use of heavy CGI. Its finally here, we have the official title as well as the first teaser poster. Let the wait and the hype train begin. Fallen Kingdom will open world wide on June 22nd, 2018, one year from today. Check out the poster below.