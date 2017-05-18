Is indominus Rex ready to make her triumphant return in Jurassic World 2? That's what a new piece of promo art hints, showing the hybrid dinosaur's shimmering eye as it sizes up its prey. We can also see in the reflection that she's still on the island. And if you look close, it almost looks like she's about to shed a tear. Guess she didn't get the memo that there is no crying at Jurassic World.

This image comes from the latest issue of License Global magazine, which Coming Soon got ahold of. The booklet is full of art from other Universal and Sony movies including The Grinch, Jumanji 2, Peter Rabbit and the horror movie Slenderman. But it's this piece of Jurassic art that has really captured our imaginations.

This is the first real hint that Indominus Rex is coming back. Previously, producer and co-writer Colin Trevorrow confirmed that the original T-Rex from Jurassic Park would be back to fight the human condition. Other than that, no official plot details about the sequel have been released to the public.

We do know that Jurassic World 2 is bringing back original stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. They will be appearing alongside some new faces that include Toby Jones, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Rafe Spall, and James Cromwell. In what is considered the most exciting bit of casting news, Jeff Goldblum, who appeared in the first two Jurassic Park movies, will be reprising his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm. He only recently began shooting his part in the movie, which is halfway through principle photography as of last week.

Original Jurassic Park producers Frank Marshall and Steven Spielberg are back, with JA Bayona, known for When a Monster Calls and The Impossible, in the director's chair this time out. Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly collaborated on the screenplay. Apparently they have cooked up some exciting new adventures for ol' Indominus to get into. About the genetically created monstrosity, Dr. Henry Wu revealed this in 2015's Jurassic World.

"Oh, Indominus wasn't bred. She was designed. She will be fifty feet long when fully grown. Bigger than the T. rex."

Indominus rex was introduced as a new attraction in Jurassic World. The hybrid was created by combining the genetic traits of multiple species that included Tyrannosaurus rex, Velociraptor, Carnotaurus, Giganotosaurus, Majungasaurus, Rugops, and Therizinosaurus as well as modern animals like cuttlefish, tree frogs, and a pit viper snake. It is suspected that Indominus will be meeting her next generation cousin in Jurassic World 2 but as such, no new dinosaurs have been revealed from the movie just yet. We have it on good authority that Jurassic World 2 may introduce the world's first non-binary dinosaur (we kid!).

It has been confirmed that a great number of the dinosaurs seen in Jurassic World 2 will be practical puppets used on set, as opposed to all the CG beasties that ran wild in the first reboot. Take a look at the all knowing eye of the mighty Indominus in the promo art below.