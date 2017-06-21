Jurassic World 2 is almost a year away from arriving in theaters on June 22, 2018. The movie is also getting closer to finishing production, with shooting recently wrapped in London, where the bulk of filming took place. Now the production has moved to Hawaii, which means that they are returning to Isla Nublar. Producer Frank Marshall has teased as much by sharing a brand new set photo from the Jurassic World sequel.

Frank Marshall has been very hands-on, as far as producers go, during the production of Jurassic World 2. Now that production has set up shop in Hawaii, the producer decided to share a brand new photo, heralding the return to Isla Nublar, the place where the Jurassic Park franchise began. Sadly, there aren't any dinosaurs in the shot, but the landscape alone should be enough to make fans perk up a bit. Though, it was the caption that he provided with the photo on Twitter that will really have fans paying attention.

"Isla Nublar looking good. Watch this space for some big news soon... #JurassicWorld2 @JurassicWorld"

So it sounds like Frank Marshall and Universal may have something big planned for Jurassic Park fans soon, but what is it? Well, fan's minds might instantly spring to a trailer, but that doesn't seem overly likely. Maybe a very brief teaser, but not an actual trailer quite this far out from the release of Jurassic World 2. However, the official title for the movie, as well as a plot synopsis, has not yet been revealed. So it is very possible that Marshall could be teasing the first true details about Jurassic World 2 coming in the very near future. That would be considered big, as far as news a year out from a sequel is concerned.

We do know that Jurassic World 2 is going to be darker and will deal with the issue of these dinosaurs as actual animals and what to do with them now that the park is closed down. It has also been said by writer/producer Colin Trevorrow that this is going to be a horror movie with dinosaurs in it, which would be starkly different than the amusement park ride that was the first Jurassic World. There are also going to be a lot more practical dinosaur effects, which is something that was missing from Jurassic World.

Bryce Dallas Howard, who is reprising her role as Claire in Jurassic World 2, also got in on the teasing action on Twitter. She posted a brief video, featuring a dinosaur roaring on set, which is pretty fun. We'll have to wait and see what this news is, but those who are really curious about Jurassic World 2 would do well to follow Frank Marshall on Twitter. You can check out the new set photo, as well as Bryce Dallas Howard's set video, for yourself below.