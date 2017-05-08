Last month, Jurassic Park fans were given quite the surprise, when it was revealed that Jeff Goldblum is returning to reprise his Dr. Ian Malcolm role in Jurassic World 2. Nothing was announced about how he will fit into the story, or how large his role will be, but the actor himself has finally spoken about his return to the franchise in a new interview. When asked what he's looking forward to in returning to the dinosaur franchise, the actor explained that he will be heading to London to shoot his scenes in just a few weeks. Here's what he had to say about the production.

"Off I go in a few weeks to London, where they've been hard at work, and I'll try to contribute something to the plate of dino-entertainment. I like my character. I think my character is a saucy, sassy man of some integrity and deep thinking. And of course, that whole world continues to be popular, slam-bang, top entertainment. I talked to the director, J.A. Bayona, over the phone. I enjoyed his movie The Impossible with Naomi Watts, and he's something else. I didn't realize he was a good friend of a friend of mine, a director I worked with a while ago in Spain named Fernando Trueba, who's just fantastic. Knowing that the two of them are brethren and brotherly in their friendship makes me feel very good, too."

Jeff Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm was a popular character from the original Jurassic Park movie, and he returned for the 1997 sequel The Lost World, but he didn't come back for Jurassic Park III or the 2015 blockbuster Jurassic World. There was, however, a unique Easter Egg that surfaced before Jurrasic World opened, with a poster that featured a QR code revealing Dr. Ian Malcolm's new book, God Created Dinosaurs. Here's what Jeff Goldblum had to say about the franchise, and his conversations with director J.A. Bayona, during his interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"Even though some might say it's popcorn-y entertainment (top-notch, of course), in our conversation he was very focused on the serious issues of greed as it oftentimes comes up in those movies, and the marvels of science and reason and the very fascinating point at which our species finds itself both in real life and in this imaginary world too. I'm very interested in that myself, so I'm looking forward to this. I've got a few things to do. I'm nothing if not conscientious, so I'm enjoying working on it every day."

Jeff Goldblum is joined by returning Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and B.D. Wong, along with several new cast members. Among the new additions are Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, Justice Smith, Ted Levine and Jame Cromwell. J.A. Bayona is directing Jurassic World 2 from a script by original Jurassic World writers Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly. Universal has set a June 22, 2018 release date for this sequel, which has no direct competition yet, but it will fall between The Incredibles 2 on June 15, 2018 and {Barbie on June 29, 2018.