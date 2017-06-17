It was announced earlier this year that Jeff Goldblum will officially be reprising his role as Ian Malcolm in Jurassic World 2, and it has now been revealed that his dialogue will be taken straight from Michael Crichton's original Jurassic Park novel. The first Jurassic Park movie came out 25 years ago and it was widely known that it was based off of Crichton's novel of the same name, but that fact seems to have faded over time for younger generations getting into the new series. Crichton also wrote the sequel The Lost World, but as with most projects based on novels, the movies of both books changed quite a bit, angering some fans of the books.

Colin Trevorrow's Jurassic World pretty much ignored the previous movies in the franchise, but he did bring back Dr. Henry Wu (B.D. Wong) and now we get to see the glorious return of Goldblum's slightly scummy Ian Malcolm to J.A. Bayona's Jurassic World 2. Trevorrow is currently out promoting The Book of Henry, which has been getting torn apart in the media lately. Trevorrow spoke to MTV News (I guess that's still a thing, where's Kurt Loder?) to talk about The Book of Henry and the upcoming Jurassic World 2.

Trevorrow talks about some of Malcolm's dialogue coming straight from the pages of Crichton's Jurassic Park novel. He says this.

"You know, I did rely on Crichton for a lot. I used a lot of Crichton's dialogue. Maybe one of my highlights of this whole process is Goldblum. Jeff Goldblum called me, and I'm not going to do an impression, but he was like, "Look, I've added a couple of things, and I thought I'd perform it for you"

Trevorrow laughs while recounting the story of Goldblum contacting him. It appears that fans of the original movie and novel aren't the only ones ecstatic about the return of Jeff Goldblum to the Jurassic Park universe. Trevorrow continued his story about his phone call from Goldblum, highlighting the collaboration. He explains.

"So, we sat on the phone for an hour as he ran lines, and I talked about it. And I mean, that's...It was better than being there on set. It was great."

As it turns out, Colin Trevorrow took inspiration from Crichton's original novel for parts of Jurassic World. The hypothetical situations that were mentioned in the novel made it into the final movie with Chris Pratt's character sharing emotional connections with the raptors. That hypothetical situation was first brought up in the novel for Jurassic Park and other parts were taken straight from the pages of the novel's follow up, The Lost World. It's this type of detail that one hopes Trevorrow brings to Star Wars 9.

It is unclear at the moment how Jeff Goldblum's Ian Malcolm will fit into the Jurassic World template. One could make the point that since some original dialogue is being used that maybe Malcolm could be used in a flashback scenario, but it's still way too early to tell at this point. At any rate, Jurassic World 2 will open June 22, 2018.