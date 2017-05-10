Jurassic World was an incredibly successful movie that breathed new life into the Jurassic Park franchise, which has allowed for Jurassic World 2 to happen. Even though no official plot details have been released for the movie yet, there are a lot of things we are hearing and seeing that make it seem like this could be a great entry in the series. Now, thanks to director J.A. Bayona and producer/writer Colin Trevorrow, we have a couple of new set photos from Jurassic World 2 to further tease and excite fans about the upcoming sequel.

The first new Jurassic World 2 set photo was shared by Colin Trevorrow, who directed the first Jurassic World but is taking a slight step back, co-writing and producing the sequel. Recently, it was revealed that Jeff Goldblum is set to return as Dr. Ian Malcolm, the character he first brought to life in Jurassic Park, in Jurassic World 2. Trevorrow tweeted a new image from the set, showing a chair that features Ian Malcolm's name on it, which reveals that Goldblum has shown up to start filming his scenes for the movie. If there is one thing about this movie, besides practical dinosaur effects, that can get people excited for it, Jeff Goldblum as Ian Malcolm is definitely that thing.

Jurassic World 2 director J.A Bayona also took to Twitter in order to provide an update on the status of filming, saying that the movie is over halfway done now. With his brief update, he also shared a photo from the set, showing a familiar prop that is sure to raise some eyebrows. While we can't be certain it is the cane used by John Hammond in Jurassic Park, it certainly looks like Bayona's image features the amber-topped prop made iconic in the 90s movies. While Hammond won't show up here, it was recently announced that James Cromwell is playing his old partner, so there will be ties to Jurassic Park's creator in this latest thriller. This photo further teases that connection.

"Over half way now! #JW2"

It has been promised that Jurassic World 2 will not just be dinosaurs chasing people around on an island, and it seems like, based on what we are hearing and seeing, that promise will be kept. It was recently revealed that there will be a huge, underwater submarine action sequence with aquatic dinosaurs, which is certainly something we've never seen in a Jurassic Park movie before. This movie will also be dealing with the fallout from Jurassic World closing down and how to deal with these dinosaurs as animals in the real world. It is also rumored that there will be some kind of rescue mission taking place in the movie, but it sounds like it could be humans rescuing dinosaurs this time around, instead of the other way around.

The movie sees Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum and B.D. Wong returning to reprise their roles, with plenty of new cast members joining them in the form of James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, Daniella Pineda and Gwendoline Chaplin. Jurassic World 2 is set for release on June 22, 2018. Be sure to check out the brand new set photos for yourself below.