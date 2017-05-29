That's a wrap! Sort of. Jurassic World 2 has officially finished filming in London, meaning that the majority of the movie has been shot and is in the can. There is still some shooting to do in Hawaii, which will begin early next month. The cast and crew from the movie recently held a wrap party at the Natural History Museum in London, so we are one step closer to this movie becoming a reality. At the wrap party, the first logo for the movie was revealed and, to ice the cake a bit, one of the stars has promised that the first Jurassic World 2 teaser trailer is coming soon.

Jurassic Outpost reported on the wrap party and also revealed the new logo for Jurassic World 2, which is actually stylized as Jurassic World II. That style of numbering is very reminiscent of what was done for Jurassic Park III, which is interesting. Though, since that isn't exactly regarded as a high water mark for the franchise, it seems unlikely that they would want to do any callbacks to that movie this time around. So, when the actual promotional materials are released, this could change. Also, Jurassic world 2 isn't the official title for the movie. At least not yet. Star Daniel Pineda was answering fan questions on Twitter after the wrap party and was asked if that would be the official title and she stated that she doesn't know yet.

Speaking of Daniel Pineda, while answering some of those Twitter questions, she gave us all a very interesting tidbit to chew on. Some footage was shown at the wrap party and, though it wasn't actually a trailer, it was a sizzle reel of sorts and apparently, it looked pretty great. A fan then asked her when we would be seeing a trailer, since some footage is ready and, though she couldn't be specific, she gave us an encouraging answer, simply saying, "Soon!"

Jurassic World 2 had been filming in London since February and will be shooting in Hawaii for a little more than a month, with the additional photography expected to wrap up on July 15. The movie is still more than a year away from release, with the sequel not hitting theaters until June 22, 2018, but sometimes studios like to get ahead of things with the marketing. So who knows? With San Diego Comic Con coming up in July, that could be a good place to drop the first teaser for Jurassic World 2. Unfortunately, "soon" is a bit vague.

Daniel Pineda, who is just one of many new additions to the cast for this installment, also let us know a couple of other things about director J.A. Bayona's entry into the Jurassic Park franchise. She confirmed that Jurassic World 2 is going to be darker than the first one, as well as teasing us a bit with how much screen time the T-Rex is going to be getting in this installment, which she gave an interesting response to. You can check out some of her Twitter responses below, as well as the first Jurassic World 2 logo for yourself.

And that's a wrap for Jurassic World 2 in England!!!!!! Next stop, Oahu!!! pic.twitter.com/AzFddZ9XK7 — Reel News Hawaii (@reelnewshawaii) May 27, 2017