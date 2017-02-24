Get ready for some serious (possibly weaponized) dinosaur action, because Jurassic World 2 is officially underway. Yesterday, crews were very busy in Slough, England setting up cameras and readying for the tremendous undertaking that is making a Jurassic Park movie. Today officially makes the first day of filming on Jurassic World 2, which was confirmed by Bryce Dallas Howard in a tweet that also included a brand new set photo.

The actress took to Twitter in order to declare that filming has begun on Jurassic World 2 by posting a photo from the set, which unfortunately didn't reveal too much. As far as set photos go, it is pretty unexciting, since it is just a picture of a chair with her character Claire's name on it. Even though the actual content of the photo isn't necessarily exciting and doesn't feature any dinosaur action, the knowledge that cameras are rolling on the next installment in the Jurassic Park series is surely exciting for fans. Here is what Bryce Dallas Howard had to say in her tweet, which was a nice callback to the first Jurassic World.

"'We have an asset out of containment. Put ACU on alert. This not a drill.' Day 1. #jurassicworld #jurassicworld2 #thisisnotadrill"

Universal has yet to release any official plot details for the highly-anticipated sequel, but recently some things have come to light that may give us an idea of what to expect in Jurassic World 2. First off, Universal purchased some new domain names that are very clearly related to the upcoming sequel; IslaNublarRescueMission.com and AllCreaturesHaveRights.com (as well as .org). The former of the two domains clearly references the island that is home to the dinosaurs from Jurassic World, who are in all likelihood roaming free on the island now that the park is surely closed down for good. It also seems that Jurassic World 2 will be dealing with the dinosaurs as animals and how the public will probably be divided on the issue. There is also the "rescue mission" bit that makes it seem like someone will be trying to rescue the dinosaurs from something. The site My Entertainment World also recently posted an unofficial logline for the movie, which implies that weaponized dinosaurs could be showing up in Jurassic World 2.

"The adventures at the Jurassic World resort and theme park continue as the government has trained dinosaurs to carry weapons and use them for battle purposes."

The idea of weaponized dinosaurs was something that had been kicked around for years after Jurassic Park III and showed up in various proposed versions of Jurassic Park 4 before we ultimately got Jurassic World. Still, this is unofficial, so until Universal releases a synopsis or we see some set photos of raptors sporting machine gun helmets, don't necessarily bet on things getting too out of hand. Outside of that, we know that the movie is going to be filming in London and Hawaii. That means there will be some sequences on Isla Nublar, but it has been said that this movie won't just be dinosaurs chasing people around on an island, so expect things to get a little broader this time around.

In addition to Bryce Dallas Howard, the movie is going to bring back cast members Chris Pratt and B.D. Wong. Additionally, the movie has brought on Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, Daniella Pineda, James Cromwell and Ted Levine. The Jurassic World sequel is written by Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly. Trevorrow directed the first Jurassic World but decided to take a step back this time around. Instead, it will be J.A. Bayona directing Jurassic World 2, which is set for release on June 22, 2018. Be sure to check out the new set photo for yourself below.