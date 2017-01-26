It's almost time! Jurassic World 2 will finally begin shooting soon with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard back at the forefront of all the dino-carnage. And to celebrate this occasion, new director JA Bayona has sent out the first photo, which features a couple of hardhats with a very familiar feeling logo. The filmmaker says this as he sets off on what is sure to be quite the exciting adventure.

"Getting ready for the journey."

Jurassic World 2 is the hugely anticipated follow-up to the 2015 blockbuster smash hit Jurassic World, which rejuvenated the fledgling Jurassic Park franchise after it had laid dormant for more than a decade. JA Bayona has recently been on the press tour circuit in support of his most recent work A Monster Calls. His dark children's fable has been winning very strong reviews and is in theaters now. It follows a young boy who falls into a world of fantasy while dealing with bullies at his school and the waning health of his mother. He is visited by a massive tree-like creature who reads him stories to help pass the time.

A Monster Calls proves JA Bayona can handle the VFX needed to bring the world of Jurassic Park to life. And he certainly looks like the perfect man for the job. Original Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow had to step down after signing up for Star Wars 9, though he'll stay on as an executive producer alongside Steve Spielberg, who directed the first two Jurassic Park movies.

Earlier reports indicate that Jurassic World 2 will kick off production this February in Hawaii, and everything seems to be on track. No plot details have been revealed at this time, though it has been suggested that this darker, deadlier, bigger sequel will introduce new dinosaur monstrosities as well as continue the militarization of certain replies in the battlefield. New cast members include Toby Jones, Daniella Pineda and Rafe Spall. Trevorrow had this to say about the movie last year.

"[It will be] a parable of the treatment animals receive today: the abuse, medical experimentation, pets, having wild animals in zoos like prisons, the use the military has made of them, animals as weapons."

We will perhaps get a better understanding of the true plot behind Jurassic World 2 once cameras officially begin to roll. For now we'll have to be content with this teaser courtesy of Bayona and Twitter. Take a look as yet another dino-centric journey prepares to begin.