A few weeks ago, Jurassic World 2 director J.A. Bayona shared the first photo from the set of this highly-anticipated sequel, teasing that filming is about to begin soon. That wasn't exactly a surprise to some fans, since there had been reports that filming will start this February in London. While it hasn't been confirmed if cameras have started rolling or not, production is getting closer and closer to happening, as evidenced by a new photo from producer Frank Marshall.

Frank Marshall, who produced the 2015 blockbuster Jurassic World along with Steven Spielberg, took to Twitter to share a photo of his new London office. Alongside a poster of Jurassic World is a poster for the 1960 cult classic Dinosaurus!, along with a number of dinosaur toys on a shelf, setting the stage for this new sequel. This new image comes just hours after a new report surfaced that shed some potential light on the story.

Earlier today, it was revealed that Universal Pictures has registered two new domain names, IslaNublarRescueMission.com and AllCreaturesHaveRights.com, which offers some interesting insight into potential plot details. Colin Trevorrow, who is returning to co-write and produce the sequel, while ceding the director's chair to J.A. Bayona, hinted in an interview that the story may mirror certain animal rights issues that we're currently facing today. There has also been talk that the movie may deal with the aspect of weaponized dinosaurs, which was slightly touched on in the original. Vincent D'Onofrio's character Hoskins speaks about the weapon potential for these dinosaurs, in particular, the raptors trained by Owen Grady (Chris Pratt).

Still, Universal hasn't released any official plot details, but the cast certainly is coming together quickly. Chris Pratt (Owen Grady), Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing) and B.D. Wong (Dr. Henry Wu) are all reprising their roles from the 2015 blockbuster Jurassic World. Among the several new cast members coming aboard are Rafe Spall, Toby Jones, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda and, the most recent addition, Ted Levine. Unfortunately, no details have been given about any of these characters quite yet, but with production presumably starting up soon, perhaps we'll finally get some official details pertaining to the story and the characters.

J.A. Bayona is directing Jurassic World 2 from a script by Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly, with the director recently revealing that the sequel will have a whopping $260 production budget. While that is a significant increase from the $150 million that Jurassic World was made under, an unidentified source disputed that claim, revealing that the budget isn't even finalized yet. 2015's Jurassic World eanred $652.2 million domestically and $1.5 billion worldwide during its theatrical run in 2015, with Jurassic World 2 currently the only movie set for release on June 22, 2018. Take a look at this photo from Jurassic World 2 as production gets under way in London.