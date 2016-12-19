Some people like to take a break every now and again to maybe relax or perhaps do things like breathe or sleep. Not Michael Giacchino, since he has just taken on yet another massive project. The composer was recently confirmed to return to the world of Jurassic Park, as he will be doing the score for Jurassic World 2.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Michael Giacchino will be returning to do Jurassic World 2, which makes sense given that he did the music for the first Jurassic World. That was the first franchise that he took over from legendary composer John Williams, since he also recently became the first composer to ever score a live-action, theatrically released Star Wars movie besides John Williams with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. While fans and critics have had mixed reactions to the music in that movie itself, it is impressive in that he only had four weeks to do the score, so he can definitely get stuff done.

At this point, Michael Giacchino is easily one of the most sought after and prolific talents in the field of composing original music for movies. In 2016 alone he composed the music for Zootopia, Star Trek Beyond, Doctor Strange and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, three of which were incredibly successful. Star Trek Beyond didn't quite meet the expectations many had for it at the box office, but it was received incredibly well by both fans and critics. For Giacchino's part, he certainly did a fine job and the music in the movie can't be to blame for the lack of success. That probably had more to do with a very crowded summer for blockbuster movies.

Jurassic World 2 is the latest in a growing list of high-profile projects that Michael Giacchino is attached to. At the moment, it seems like Disney should probably just keep him on retainer, as he will be doing the score for Spider-Man: Homecoming and The Incredibles 2. He also won two Oscars for his work on Disney/Pixar movies with Up and Ratatouille respectively. Outside of Disney, Giacchino is also doing the score for The Book of Henry as well as the upcoming War for the Planet of the Apes. His productivity is admirable, but his work may be blending together a bit. Earlier this year it was pointed out that the Doctor Strange and Star Trek themes that he composed sounded incredibly similar. That was probably unintentional, though.

At the moment very little is known about Jurassic World 2, but we do know that both Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and B.D. Wong will be returning. In addition, Toby Jones and Rafe Spall have been cast in unspecified roles. And Jeff Goldblum has said he is open to returning. The script is being written by Derek Connolly and Colin Trevorrow, who directed the first Jurassic World 2||Jurassic World} but decided not to direct the sequel. Instead, it is A Monster Calls and The Impossible director J.A. Bayona who will be taking over this time around, but Colin Trevorrow is staying on to produce. Jurassic World 2 is set for release on June 22, 2018.