With production just about to get underway on Jurassic World 2, we are eagerly awaiting some sort of official announcement in terms of what to expect from the sequel plot wise. So far, Universal Pictures and the creative team behind the sequel have been tight-lipped when it comes to the details. However, it looks like some story elements for the Jurassic World sequel may have found their way online. And if they are legitimate, this promises to be the most insane entry in the franchise to date.

It must be noted that this information is not coming directly from the studio, so it should be taken as rumor for now. That said, a production listing for Jurassic World 2 was recently uncovered on My Entertainment World that provides a new logline for the movie. The information isn't necessarily official, but assuming there is any validity to it, we could be looking at government trained, weaponized dinosaurs in the next Jurassic Park movie. That's right. We might be seeing raptors making good use of machine guns. Here is what plot details My Entertainment World had to provide.

"The adventures at the Jurassic World resort and theme park continue as the government has trained dinosaurs to carry weapons and use them for battle purposes."

As bonkers as a premise like that may sound, it really isn't quite as far-fetched as it seems. The seeds for militarized dinosaurs were already planted in the first Jurassic World when Hoskins (Vincent D'Onofrio) was trying to get Owen (Chris Pratt) to provide a field test of the raptors he managed to train. Later in the movie, Dr. Henry Wu (B.D. Wong) was seen leaving Isla Nublar in a helicopter with dino embryos and research, seemingly so the company could try and further the idea of using dinosaurs for military purposes. Not only that, but in the many years between Jurassic Park III and Jurassic World, there were various versions of Jurassic Park 4 that existed and there is quite a bit of concept art that has made its way online showing weaponized and bizarre hybrid dinosaurs. So, it is most definitely possible that the creative team is finally going to flesh that idea out in Jurassic World 2.

Recently, it was revealed that Universal purchased some new domain names that are very clearly related to Jurassic World 2; IslaNublarRescueMission.com and AllCreaturesHaveRights.com (as well as .org). These domain names also sort of provide some idea of what the movie could be dealing with in terms of plot. The former of the two domains clearly references the island that is home to the dinosaurs from Jurassic World, who are in all likelihood roaming free on the island now that the park is surely closed down for good. It also seems that Jurassic World 2 will be dealing with the dinosaurs as animals and how the public will probably be divided on the issue. There is also the "rescue mission" bit that makes it seem like someone will be trying to rescue the dinosaurs from something. Could it be the government is abusing the animals for military purposes? Even if it seems a little off the rails, it is not out of the realm of possibility. After all, this is the fifth in a series of movies about dinosaurs being brought back to life. There are only so many places to go with that.

It has been said that Jurassic World 2 will not just be humans being chased around on an island full of dinosaurs, so this alleged premise would seem to suit that idea. It has also been said that the dinosaurs will parable the treatment of animals in the real world, an idea those domain names probably speak to. The movie is going to bring back cast members Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and B.D. Wong. Additionally, the movie has brought on Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, Daniella Pineda, James Cromwelland Ted Levine. The Jurassic World sequel is written by Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly and is being directed by J.A. Bayona. Jurassic World 2 is set for release on June 22, 2018.