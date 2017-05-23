Is life about to find a way again? That appears to be the case for Jurassic World 2, according to some newly revealed marketing materials for the movie. One of the new posters for the highly-anticipated sequel that has surfaced online reveals that the classic tagline, "Life finds a way," may have a part to play in the movie.

Universal has a display set up at the Licensing Expo, and they are going all in on director J.A. Bayona's Jurassic World 2. The studio has a massive section of the exhibitor floor dedicated to the next installment of the Jurassic Park franchise, which gives us a look at some of the stuff that may be appearing in the movie. One of the most interesting things on display is a banner that features the classic logo with the June 22, 2018, release date plastered over it, with the rest of the banner featuring the line, "Life finds a way." That is fitting for several reasons, not the least of which being that Jeff Goldblum is returning as Dr. Ian Malcolm in Jurassic World 2.

This is not the only tie that the upcoming sequel will have to the franchise's roots. We also know that James Cromwell is playing John Hammond's (Richard Attenborough} partner who worked with him in the early days before Jurassic Park was finished. There have also been some photos released by those working on the movie, such as an image featuring an amber topped cane, that heavily tease Jurassic World 2 being deeply rooted to the first Jurassic Park. There are also going to be more practical dinosaur effects in this movie, which is something fans are definitely looking forward to. That is also sort of being teased at the Licensing Expo display, with a big, practical statue display featuring some velociraptors right on the floor.

In addition to the new banner, there are also several standee posters that feature a few dinos, some old, some new, as well as Chris Pratt as Owen Grady, who will be returning in this installment, along with Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire and B.D. Wong as Dr. Henry Wu. There is also a poster that teases the return of the Indominus Rex, but that image was revealed online recently. Since we don't have a trailer, or even some official plot details at this point, these images will definitely help quench the thirst of those who are excited about Jurassic World 2, which still hasn't been given an official title yet. But on that note, we also realize a lot of what is on display here is repurposed from old Jurassic World marketing materials. The Owen Grady and T-Rex images have been slightly modified from the 2014 release, but are not 'new' and were not created for the sequel.

It should also be noted that displays at the Licensing Expo are meant to help the studio's work out deals to license their upcoming movies, so a lot of the stuff shown here may not ever be used as official marketing material. Still, seeing some classic Jurassic Park injected here is a nice touch. You can check out all of the new Jurassic World 2 photos for yourself below.

Life finds a way - Jurassic World 2



