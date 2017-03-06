Jurassic World 2 is currently filming in England and is scheduled to hit theaters next year. We know a lot about the movie in terms of who is in it and some of the overall themes that will be explored, but specific details have been kept under lock and key. Well, it looks like Universal may have accidentally let the cat out of the bag, if only for a brief moment, and revealed the official title for the upcoming Jurassic World sequel.

Jurassic Outpost recently got word that Universal Pictures updated their website. On a page that showed titles for their upcoming 2018 slate, they listed Jurassic World 2 as Jurassic World: Epoch. The reason this is significant is because the studio quickly changed it back to "Jurassic World sequel." Fortunately, some Twitter users were able to screenshot the webpage that featured what appears to be the actual title for Jurassic World 2. It should be noted that this is not necessarily official since Universal hasn't released anything official about it, at least publically, so this news should be regarded as rumor. For now. Epoch, if that is the actual title, will be telling and significant. To explain why, let's start with the definition of the word.

"A period of time in history or a person's life, typically one marked by notable events or particular characteristics."

Prior to this title reveal, we reported that Universal had purchased some new domain names that are very clearly related to the upcoming sequel; IslaNublarRescueMission.com and AllCreaturesHaveRights.com (as well as .org). It had been stated previously by Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow, who co-wrote and is producing Jurassic World 2, that the sequel will deal with animal rights and will serve as a parable for the way we treat animals in the real world. Since the actual amusement park will definitely be shut down following the events of the first Jurassic World, there will be the big question of what to do with these creatures, especially now that the world if very aware of their existence. The domain names imply that some people will be fighting to preserve them and that some sort of "rescue" will need to take place. Will the government be trying to bomb the island and wipe them out? Are they going to be used for military purposes? A recently revealed logline for Jurassic World 2 points to that being the case.

"The adventures at the Jurassic World resort and theme park continue as the government has trained dinosaurs to carry weapons and use them for battle purposes."

There have also been rumors that a volcanic eruption on Isla Nublar will be the reason for this rescue mission. Either way, the fact that dinosaurs exist in this world and since humanity will have to figure out how to handle that, it will certainly mark a period of history "marked by notable events" and "particular characteristics." Putting the pieces of the puzzle together, the title Jurassic World: Epoch makes quite a bit of sense.

While we may not be able to confirm the title of Jurassic World 2 right now, we do have some official news to report. Director J.A. Bayona recently revealed that legendary actress Geraldine Chaplin has officially joined the cast of the Jurassic World sequel. No details about her character were revealed, but she has been a regular in Bayona's movies, starring in A Monster Calls, The Impossible and The Orphanage. Having an actress of her caliber can only stand to improve this movie.

In addition to Geraldine Chaplin, the cast for Jurassic World 2 includes Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, B.D. Wong, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, Daniella Pineda, James Cromwell and Ted Levine. Jurassic World 2 is written by Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly. The movie is being directed by J.A. Bayona and is set for release on June 22, 2018.