Jurassic World 2 is already in the can and director J.A. Bayona is currently busy getting the movie edited together for release next year. The question on the minds of many fans at this point in time is when can we expect to see the first teaser trailer for the movie? Well, we may very well have our answer and it looks like the first Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer will arrive just in time for Thanksgiving this year.

We must warn right off the bat that this news isn't coming directly from anyone at Universal or from the creative team working on Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, so it should be regarded as a rumor for the time being. That said, fan site Jurassic Outpost claims to have learned that retailers and licensing partners have been alerted to the first trailer's release this November. It is expected to arrive around Thanksgiving time, but no specific date has been given at this time.

Thanksgiving is going to take place on Thursday, November 23 this year. For what it's worth, the first trailer for Jurassic World arrived on November 25, 2014. That put it about seven months ahead of the movie's release. Assuming that Universal wants to stick to a similar marketing strategy for the sequel, putting out the Jurassic World 2 teaser trailer on, or around, Thanksgiving this year would make perfect sense. The sequel will see the return of Jurassic World star Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and B.D. Wong, with franchise favorite Jeff Goldblum set to return as Ian Malcolm. Rafe Spall, Toby Jones, Ted Levine and James Cromwell have also joined the cast.

At the present time, not much has officially been released in regards to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. We know that the movie is going to have a volcanic eruption at its center, which means that the dinosaurs located on Isla Nublar are going to be in danger. There has also been evidence that suggests a rescue mission of some kind is going to be taking place. However, since it sounds like the dinosaurs are possibly going to be the ones in the way of this volcanic eruption, we may be seeing the humans stepping in to rescue the dinosaurs this time and not the other way around. That would certainly be something we haven't really seen in the Jurassic park franchise before and heading into the fifth entry, we could use something fresh.

Jurassic World was a successful movie beyond anyone's wildest predictions. The movie grossed $1.67 billion worldwide and remains one of the highest-grossing movies ever released. That being the case, Universal will very likely try to mirror that success with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which is set to hit theaters on June 22, 2018. So the trailer being released in November, though not confirmed officially, is something you should be able to look forward to.