Without knowing too many specific plot details in regards to Jurassic World 2, quite a few promises have been made about what's in the movie. At one point it was said this sequel will feature more than just dinosaurs chasing people around on an island. Now, according to one of the new cast members, that is absolutely true. Because some dinosaurs are going to be chasing people in submarines underwater.

The news comes from new cast member Kevin Layne, who's been recruited to play a submarine pilot in Jurassic World 2. The actor was interviewed by MSTF Management and provided some Jurassic details on the insane sounding scene in question. Here is what he had to say about it.

"I remember getting advice from Lennie [his agent], 'Make sure you go looking like the part. You're a soldier, you're a mercenary. Think it. Be it.' I read for two parts, and ended up getting the role of 'submarine pilot', which was the role I wanted as it is quite an epic scene. So I should have a nice cinematic moment on screen in a massive studio film. Filming starts in May hopefully I'll be in one of their amazing contraptions, pretending that there's dinosaurs around me. I've never worked with CGI before so it's fun and challenging. But I can now say to people 'You know there's no dinosaur there right?'"

The idea of aquatic dinosaurs was introduced in Jurassic World, but the mosasaurus was confined in a very large pool, kind of like Shamu at Seaworld, but with more teeth. It sounds like in this instance, there will be some aquatic dinos in a much larger body of water, which is something we definitely haven't seen from the Jurassic Park franchise previously. It has also been promised that Jurassic World 2 will feature more practical dinosaurs than its predecessor did, but this scene definitely won't be where those puppeted prehistoric creatures will show up, at least as Layne explains it.

Jurassic World 2 is currently filming in the U.K., with additional filming scheduled to take place in Hawaii later this year. Beyond that, Universal is keeping things pretty close to the vest for this one. We do know that the movie will explore the idea of how these animals are dealt with now that the park is closed and that this will serve as a parable for how we treat animals in the real world. It is also rumored that a rescue mission of some kind will be taking place in the Jurassic World sequel, but it sounds like it will be humans rescuing dinosaurs this time around, as opposed to the reverse, which has been the case in the first four installments of the franchise.

Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow is not returning to helm the movie this time around, but he did co-write the script and has remained on as a producer. Instead, it is J.A. Bayona (The Impossible, A Monster Calls) who is directing Jurassic World 2. The cast for the movie sees the return of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, as well as B.D. Wong as Dr. Henry Wu. Other new additions to the cast include Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, Ted Levine, James Cromwell, Danielle Pineda and Gwendoline Chaplin. Jurassic World 2 is set for release on June 22, 2018.