Producer Frank Marshall took to social media yesterday with a photo from the Jurassic World 2 wrap party, revealing that production is entering its final week. The producer apparently also moonlights as a DJ, spinning some tunes for his hard-working cast and crew. Here's what Frank Marshall had to say in a recent tweet, which accompanied a photo of the producer with his DJ setup.

"As JW2 wraps up it's final week, a big thanks and lots of dancing for fantastic London and Hawaii crews! @JurassicWorld #JurassicWorld2"

Frank Marshall's Twitter statement didn't include any exact details of when filming will actually be wrapped, but since he is such an active presence on social media, we expect the producer will keep everyone posted. These new details come just after the new Jurassic World 2 title was confirmed, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, while the shift in production from London to Hawaii signified that the movie will return to Isla Nublar, the site of the original Jurassic Park and the massive Jurassic World resort, that was essentially destroyed in the first movie.

The return to Isla Nublar is certainly interesting, since one of the first reports about this sequel indicated that the story would go off the island, with the story dealing with using dinosaurs as weapons, a theme that was brought up many times in the first movie. While most of the production took place in London, the return to Hawaii could either mean that the sequel's opening and/or closing moments could happen on Isla Nublar. It's possible that we could see characters like Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) return to Isla Nublar perhaps to start the rebuilding process, or perhaps to retrieve something left behind on the island.

In announcing the new title, the Universal Pictures press release confirmed that there will be new dinosaur breeds in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, while director J.A. Bayona hinted that an iconic vehicle from the original Jurassic Park may be seen in the sequel. As for the new dinosaurs, no details about these creatures have been confirmed, but Dr. Henry Wu (B.D. Wong) did manage to escape the island with several DNA samples of new dinosaurs that InGen was creating in their lab. These dinosaurs could in fact be just as deadly as the Indominus Rex, which caused all of the destruction in Jurassic World.

While Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and B.D. Wong are reprising their roles from Jurassic World, the rest of the cast is largely made up of franchise newcomers, including Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, Justice Smith, Ted Levine and James Cromwell, but longtime fans rejoiced in April when it was confirmed that Jeff Goldblum will return as Dr. Ian Malcolm. Unfortunately, there still isn't much that has been revealed about how his character fits into the story, but with production coming to a close, perhaps we'll find out more on Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom soon. In the meantime, take a look at Frank Marshall's tweets below, including some of his interactions with a real professional DJ, Dimitri Vegas, about his turntable skills.

