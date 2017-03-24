It looks like a classic Jurassic Park character may be returning to the franchise. Well, assuming Laura Dern gets her way, that is. The actress recently revealed that, not only does she want her Jurassic Park character Ellie Sattler to return in the final installment of this new trilogy, but that she has already brought it up to the people making the new movies.

While promoting her latest movie Wilson, Laura Dern spoke with Entertainment Weekly and the conversation turned to Jurassic Park at one point. When talking about a potential return for her as Ellie Sattler in a Jurassic World sequel, she was more than happy to entertain the idea. Here is what she had to say about it about a possible appearance in Jurassic World 3, which would end the current trilogy being planned.

"I feel so proud to have been in what has become this iconic blockbuster, and have a feminist female in the middle of it. She's the real deal: Kickass, goes on her own to get the power back on, fight off dinosaurs. She's not taking the boys' BS. As I said to the people who are making the new series, 'If you guys make a last one, you gotta let Ellie Sattler come back. She's always the one who's saving the day, man!"

Jurassic World 2 is currently filming under the direction of J.A. Bayona (The Impossible, A Monster Calls) and is set for release next summer. Since that train is already moving, it isn't overly likely that she would be returning in that movie unless they add her in last minute, in which case it would probably be a very small role. However, it has already been confirmed that a third movie in this current series is being planned. If that is to be the final Jurassic Park movie, which it probably would be, then they could bring Laura Dern back for that one. She even said that she would want to come back for the "last one." So it would make perfect sense.

Laura Dern first played the character of Ellie Sattler in Jurassic Park and she later reprised her role in the maligned Jurassic Park III. Much like Sam Neill as Alan Grant, her character deserves a better movie to go out on. Interestingly enough, as she revealed in her interview with EW, it was actually Nicolas Cage who convinced her to originally take the part. Mostly because he wanted to be in the movie himself so he could star alongside dinosaurs.

"I said, 'Well,' Steven Spielberg offered me a movie.' And he said, 'What. Movie.' I started to describe it, and he says, 'Wait. You get to do a movie where dinosaurs are your costars?! How do I get on that movie? Who can I pay to be part of that movie? Those are the costars I've always wanted!' I remember telling Steven I had to do the movie. Because Nic told me he's always wanted dinosaurs to be his costars."

As far as Jurassic World 2 goes, we still don't know a lot in terms of confirmed plot details, but it looks like the movie is going to be dealing a lot with the issue of what to do with these dinosaurs now that the park is closed down and what rights they have. It also seems like there may be some sort of event taking place that forces a rescue mission of some kind on Isla Nublar. The idea of weaponized dinosaurs for military purposes is still on the table as well. Maybe Ellie Sattler can come in and be the voice of reason? If Laura Dern gets her way, she'll be back one way or the other. Jurassic World 2 is written by Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly. The movie is being directed by J.A. Bayona and is set for release on June 22, 2018.