Universal and Frontier Developments have just revealed Jurassic World Evolution, which is a dinosaur theme park simulator for Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 4. The announcement was made today at GamesCon and the simulator is expected to be released in the summer of 2018. The game's release is will coincide with the release of the highly anticipated Jurassic Word: Fallen Kingdom, which is the sequel to 2015's box office smash Jurassic World.
The news comes to us via the official Jurassic World Evolution YouTube channel and promises a unique spin on the world of sim games. Frontier's Chief Creative Officer, Jonny Watts talked about the excitement surrounding the game and had this to say.
"As long-time fans of the entire Jurassic series we're thrilled to be putting players in charge of their own Jurassic World. We're excited to bring over fifteen years of management, simulation, and creature development expertise to a destination and franchise that remains an inspiration to us."
Jurassic World Evolution will allow players to create and manage their own Jurassic World theme park, which is sure to be a huge undertaking as dinosaurs are a lot different than placing and building rollercoasters.
Watts continued by talking about how players of Jurassic World Evolution will be able to bioengineer their own dinosaur breeds that will lead to new consequences. Watts even uses a famous quote from the original Steven Spielberg directed Jurassic Park. The famous quote is also reused on the new promotional material for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. He explains.
"Players will build their own Jurassic World as they bioengineer new dinosaur breeds and construct attractions, containment and research facilities. Every choice leads to a different path and spectacular challenges arise when 'life finds a way.'"
The brief trailer released opens with some dinosaur eggs and one in particular is getting ready hatch, staring the viewer right in the eye. The camera pulls back and the eye is revealed to belong to a menacing T-Rex held in captivity within the park. But the T-Rex isn't held for very long as it breaks free and begins to munch on theme park workers and other dinosaurs. From there, the trailer shows off game mechanics by clearing some foliage to place a research center within the park. The graphics and visuals look beautiful as the research center is placed with working helicopters and jeeps taking off simultaneously.
The brief trailer for Jurassic Word Evolution is sure to excite fans of both Jurassic World and sim games a like. The added bonus of bioengineering dinosaurs will be a unique experience not seen an any sim games that have come out previously, adding another dimension of fun and challenge. If the game does a promised and the graphics look as stellar as they do in the trailer, Universal and Frontier are about to have a monster seller on their hands. Jurassic World Evolution isn't set to come out until next summer, so in the meantime, check out the trailer below and start studying up on your Jurassic Park knowledge because it's about to get real.