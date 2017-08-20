Universal and Frontier Developments have just revealed Jurassic World Evolution, which is a dinosaur theme park simulator for Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 4. The announcement was made today at GamesCon and the simulator is expected to be released in the summer of 2018. The game's release is will coincide with the release of the highly anticipated Jurassic Word: Fallen Kingdom, which is the sequel to 2015's box office smash Jurassic World.

The news comes to us via the official Jurassic World Evolution YouTube channel and promises a unique spin on the world of sim games. Frontier's Chief Creative Officer, Jonny Watts talked about the excitement surrounding the game and had this to say.

"As long-time fans of the entire Jurassic series we're thrilled to be putting players in charge of their own Jurassic World. We're excited to bring over fifteen years of management, simulation, and creature development expertise to a destination and franchise that remains an inspiration to us."

Jurassic World Evolution will allow players to create and manage their own Jurassic World theme park, which is sure to be a huge undertaking as dinosaurs are a lot different than placing and building rollercoasters.

Watts continued by talking about how players of Jurassic World Evolution will be able to bioengineer their own dinosaur breeds that will lead to new consequences. Watts even uses a famous quote from the original Steven Spielberg directed Jurassic Park. The famous quote is also reused on the new promotional material for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. He explains.