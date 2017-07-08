Recent leaked photos and video from the set of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom reveal Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard crawling on to a beach from the ocean, looking pretty tired, sans heels. These new photo leaks are of the actual actors in the movie unlike the photos that leaked a few days ago of ol' animatronic Rexy in a massive cage, leading many to believe that she will be back in the sequel to raise some serious heck even though she suffered pretty badly at the end of Jurassic World. So while not a whole lot has been revealed about Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, there has been somewhat of a tease about an underwater battle, which could give these pictures a whole new meaning.

The new set photos come to us by way of JustJared and they show what looks to be a pretty exhausted Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard crawling from the ocean to lay on the shore. According to JustJared during the scene, the two fight their way through waves to finally make it to shore before collapsing in exhaustion. Could they have just been in a crazy battle with some sort of water dinosaur? There has been talk of an underwater battle scene involving a submarine and, yes, dinosaurs, so this could very well be why the actors are seen crawling from the ocean.

Another interesting note is that Bryce Dallas Howard is not wearing heels, but instead boots this time around. There was somewhat of a backlash to Howard's character wearing high heels throughout most of Jurassic World and now that seems to have been fixed. But according to Howard, her character had already made that decision by the end of the first movie. She says that the "heels were fine. That was a part of Jurassic World. They served their purpose... Claire is a different person now. You know, the person she is at the end of the movie is not the person at the beginning." Bryce Dallas Howard's character Claire was more of a businesswoman, used to the corporate life, not an adventure seeker.

As previously noted, not much information about any major plot points are available for Fallen Kingdom at this time, but we do know that Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow and Chris Pratt have both promised a darker, scarier movie this time around. There's rumored to be a lot more suspense and more character development as well, but that's to be expected for a sequel to a movie involving the same characters. There's also the return of Jeff Goldbum's Dr. Ian Malcolm, tying the new sequels to the original movie and novel.

It is rumored that we may get a teaser trailer at the San Diego Comic-Con in a few weeks ahead of the June 22nd, 2018 theatrical release. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is set to wrap up production this week and then head into post-production where a lot of the visual heavy lifting will be completed and hopefully we get more teasers along the way. Until then, check out the most recent photos and a video from the set of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom below.