Jurassic World 2 is shaping up quite nicely. A year away from the sequel's release, Universal has unveiled the official title, which we now know to be Fallen Kingdom, which was revealed on the first official poster. However, some more important news relating to the Jurassic World sequel slipped through the cracks in all of the discussion and excitement about the new title. Looks like we are going to be seeing a classic Jurassic Park vehicle in the new movie, as well as some new dinosaur breeds.

Just hours before the reveal of the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom poster reveal, director J.A. Bayona posted a photo from the set, and fans with a sharp eye were probably pretty quick to recognize what it is. By the looks of it, seems like he is teasing the appearance of the Ford Explorer from Jurassic Park showing up in Jurassic World 2. After J.A. Bayona posted his photo, the Jurassic Park Motor Pool Facebook page released a photo showing the Ford Explorer on a flatbed truck being transported for the production. So it looks like the Explorer, much like the classic Jeep Wrangler in the first Jurassic World, is going to show up in this movie.

The production on Jurassic World 2 recently wrapped in the U.K., which is where the bulk of filming took place. The cast and crew are now in Hawaii filming scenes, which means they are returning, once again, to Isla Nublar. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will clearly be relying on familiar imagery, but that isn't to say we aren't going to see some new stuff when the movie arrives on June 22, 2018. In a press release sent out by Universal announcing the new title, they gave a little bit of info on Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and, as it turns out, we are going to be getting some brand new dinosaurs in the movie.

"With all of the wonder, adventure and thrills synonymous with one of the most popular and successful franchises in cinema history, this all-new motion-picture event sees the return of favorite characters and dinosaurs, along with new breeds more awe-inspiring and terrifying than ever before. Welcome to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."

The "new breeds" bit is very worth noting. Dr. Henry Wu (B.D. Wong) made it off the island with a bunch of Dino samples that InGen was going to make use of. So does this mean we are going to be seeing some brand new, probably ill-advised hybrids like the Indominus Rex? Or do they mean some new, more average-level bad idea new dinosaurs in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom? That is a tiny bit unclear, but expect to see some new prehistoric creatures on screen.

We are still waiting on an official synopsis for the movie, but given the red ember that can be seen on the poster, it seems like rumors we've heard of a volcanic eruption on Isla Nublar, or possibly even a military firebombing of the island, may be true. We'll have to wait and see. Maybe we can hope for some footage at San Diego Comic-Con? In the meantime, you can check out the photos for yourself below.