Jurassic World 2 has officially wrapped! The massive production finished filming several days ago and is heading into post-production, which will be a huge undertaking for a movie of this size. Co-writer and producer Colin Trevorrow, who directed Jurassic World, shared a new image of director J.A. Bayona with an unidentified dinosaur to commemorate the occasion. But this image raises some interesting questions. Namely, is this a brand new hybrid dinosaur?

Colin Trevorrow shared the image on Twitter as production on Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom comes to a close, which depicts a raptor-like dino in a cage. Many set photos have shown other dinosaurs in similar cages, which look like the ones used in The Lost World: Jurassic Park. According to fan site Jurassic Outpost, this particular creature could be a new hybrid called the "Indoraptor."

Some elements of the dinosaur mirror what we saw with the Indominus Rex, which was a hybrid mix of T-rex and Velociraptor, but this creature is definitely smaller. Universal recently trademarked the term "Indoraptor," which further points to this creature showing up in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. This was even alluded to by Vincent D'Onofrio's character Hoskins, who towards the end of Jurassic World teased InGen's further experimentation with hybrid dinos. Specifically, a smaller version of the Indominus Rex.

"Imagine. That one, a fraction of the size, deadly, intelligent, able to hide from the most advanced military technology. A living weapon unlike anything we've ever seen."

This makes complete sense. Dr. Henry Wu (B.D. Wong) made it off Isla Nublar with a bunch of embryos and it would seem pretty bizarre to just completely abandon the hybrid story thread in Jurassic World 2. That said, we can't say definitively that this mystery dinosaur is the rumored Indoraptor, but it definitely doesn't appear to be a dinosaur we've ever seen on screen in the Jurassic Park franchise. And maybe not even one that we are aware ever existed.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom remains a mystery in many ways. The studio has yet to reveal any official plot details, but it seems like there will be a rescue mission, likely humans rescuing dinosaurs this time, taking place in the movie. It was also recently revealed by producer Frank Marshall that a volcanic threat will be present in the movie. This was teased a bit on the first poster, as there are some burning embers featured in the image.

With San Diego Comic-Con coming up later this month and with production officially wrapped on Jurassic World 2, we should be expecting some more solid details on the movie soon. At the very least, we should be getting a plot synopsis in the near future. Just don't necessarily expect a trailer just yet. Though, it's almost never too early to start building hype for a movie like this. Be sure to check out the mystery dino image from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom for yourself below.