Though we still have about a year before Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in theaters, we're one step closer as filming has officially wrapped. The news comes after recent leaked photos showed actors Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard crawling from the ocean onto a beach, presumably after fighting an underwater dinosaur battle that may or may not involve a submarine. The pictures were taken on Friday, July 7th and director J.A. Bayona took to social media late the next day to confirm that the sequel to Jurassic World was finished filming.

The news was announced via J.A. Bayona's Twitter page and features a GIF of Chris Pratt engaging in some kind of dance or possibly a stretch of some kind. Above the animated clip is a tweet Bayona that reads.

{quote"This is a wrap for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom! What a journey! Thank you to everyone that made it possible."

The filming of the sequel officially started on February 24th in London and appears to have finished less than 5 months later in Hawaii, which is quite possibly the best place for a production to end. Producer Frank Marshall also shared that tweeting a picture of some stuffed dinosaurs finished filming, humorously referring to them as being the animatronic dinos used in the movie.

The leaked photos of Pratt and Howard coming from the ocean also signal that they were shooting the movie until the very end. Jeff Goldblum started shooting his scenes as Dr. Ian Malcolm back in May, though it is not clear when he finished. Goldblum has said that the movie might have to deal with greed in terms of scientific discovery while also stating how excited he was to get back into his beloved character. Eagle-eyed fans may have noticed that the official poster for Fallen Kingdom contains a tag line that reads "Life finds a way," a direct quote from Dr. Ian Malcolm from the 1993's Jurassic Park.

As previously stated, we are still just under a year from the release of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and specific plot point are still unclear at this time. But we do know that Bayona has compared the sequel to The Empire Strikes Back or The Wrath of Khan, meaning that the movie will be much darker than Jurassic World. Both Chris Pratt and Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow have echoed Bayona's comparison by saying that the sequel will be darker and involve a lot more suspense this time around.

That's a wrap for the filming of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and now it's on to the post-production heavy lifting of editing and getting the sequel ready for the big screen. There is no official word on when we might get out first tease for the upcoming movie, but there are strong rumors suggesting that we might get a teaser in a few weeks for the San Diego Comic-Con, which would make a lot of sense. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will hit theaters on June 22nd 2018 so look out for more news regarding the movie to be coming soon.

