Jurassic World 2 just got a whole lot more interesting. Good or bad? you decide. But definitely interesting. There have been rumors for a few months that some sort of threat on Isla Nublar is going to force a rescue mission, with the humans rescuing the dinosaurs this time. Now, producer Frank Marshall has confirmed that a volcanic threat will be present in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Is this what will force said rescue mission to take place? Sounds like a very strong possibility.

Frank Marshall has been very active on social media throughout the production on Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and the movie recently wrapped filming in Hawaii. Following the production wrap, Marshall took to Twitter in order to confirm this volcanic threat in the movie, via a joke that relates to the Jimmy Buffet musical Escape to Margaritaville. Here's what Frank Marshall had to say about it.

"Pretty wild we just wrapped a movie and a musical, both with volcanoes in them, both on the same weekend! @JurassicWorld @buffettmusical"

This is not the first we've heard about a volcano being part of the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom plot. Fan site Jurassic Outpost theorized as much back in February when some domain names were registered by the studio in the form of IslaNublarRescueMission.com and AllCreaturesHaveRights.com. This was teased a bit on the first poster for Jurassic World 2, which featured some burning embers on it. Couple that poster with Frank Marshall's tweet and it sounds like a volcanic eruption is imminent.

Some of the original art for Jurassic World featured a volcano on Isla Nublar. We never got to see or hear about it in that movie, but it sounds like the idea has been repurposed for the sequel. Many of the set photos we have seen from Jurassic World 2 depict dinosaurs in transport cages, similar to what was used by InGen in The Lost World: Jurassic Park. Could those cages be what the humans are using to get the dinosaurs out of harm's way? It seems more likely now with this new information. It also sounds like this will be quite different than what we've seen from the Jurassic Park franchise in the past, which has been promised by director J.A. Bayona and writer/producer Colin Trevorrow.

No official plot details have been released by Universal for Fallen Kingdom yet, but we should be hearing some news on that front soon. With San Diego Comic-Con coming up later this month, we can expect some news about the highly-anticipated sequel. Possibly some sort of teaser that gives us clues about this volcano? We'll know soon enough. The first trailer for Jurassic World was released about seven months ahead of the movie's debut, so it may be a bit soon to expect any footage. But you never know. At the very least, an official synopsis and some photos should be coming down the pipeline.