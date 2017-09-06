Hold onto your butts, because we have some of the first Jurassic World 2 merchandise for you to check out, which recently leaked online. Unfortunately, it isn't any of the new toys or anything like that. Instead, some of the food and snack items that are going to be released in conjunction with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom have made their way online and they further tease a massive volcanic threat in the movie, as well as revealing the return of some fan-favorite dinos.

The merchandise was revealed by fan site Jurassic Outpost and the image shows off some Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom marshmallows, chicken nuggets, cereal, ice cream and something called "Dino Munch." While you may want to pick up some Dino Munch next year, what is really noteworthy for Jurassic Park fans is the return of the famous T-Rex from the original film, known to many as Rexy. Colin Trevorrow has said that she will be coming back for this installment, but we see her in all of her glory here. We can also see that Owen Grady's trusty velociraptor Blue is going to be back and is featured prominently on these items.

But the main thing to note, as it represents a huge plot point for the sequel, is the presence of an erupting volcano on a couple of the items. Jurassic Outpost originally mentioned that a volcano could factor into the plot of Jurassic World 2 back in February when some domain names were registered by the studio in the form of IslaNublarRescueMission.com and AllCreaturesHaveRights.com. This was teased a bit on the first poster for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which featured some burning embers on it. Plus, producer Frank Marshall teased that a volcano is going to factor into the movie as well.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom remains a mystery in many ways, even though the movie is already in post-production. The studio has yet to reveal any official plot details, but it seems like there will be a rescue mission, likely humans rescuing dinosaurs from a volcanic eruption. Director J.A. Bayona and co-writer/producer Colin Trevorrow have said that this won't be the same old thing, and having humans rescuing dinosaurs from impending doom at the hands of a volcano is certainly new to the Jurassic Park franchise. It has also been said that this movie will be a parable for how we treat animals in the real world. The volcanic threat will offer a way for us to look at that from both sides.

Until Universal decides that they want to release the first Jurassic World 2 trailer, little teases like this are the best we're going to get. Since the movie isn't set for release until June 22, 2018, it's likely we are going to have to wait at least a couple more months for that to happen. Then again, the studio may want to start building the hype a little early for this one. Be sure to check out the merchandise from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom for yourself below.