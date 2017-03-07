Nearly nine years after producer Adrien Askarieh picked up the rights to the hit video game entitled Just Cause, the movie adaptation is finally moving forward. Jason Momoa has come aboard to star in this video game adaptation, with Brad Peyton (San Andreas) signing on to direct. John Collee (Master and Commander) wrote the screenplay, with 20th Century Fox distributing. It isn't clear at this time when production may begin, but for the first time in years, it looks like this video game adaptation may finally happen.

Deadline also reports that Brad Peyton will produce with his partner Jeff Fierson through their ASAP Entertainment company, along with Adrian Askarieh and his Prime Universe Films company, Roy Lee through Vertical Entertainment, Eva Cao's Supernova Entertainment and Mason XU and Fan Dong through China-based DNA Co. Ltd., which also provided the financing for the video game movie. 20th Century Fox has worldwide distribution rights for every territory except China, where DNA Co. Ltd will provide distribution.

The original video game follows Rico Rodriguez (Jason Momoa), who serves as a covert operative for an organization simply known as The Agency. While no plot details have been revealed the story is said to revolve around, "Rico's crisis of conscience while on a mission." The original game centers on Rico's mission to a fictional island known as San Esperito, to take down a dictator known as Salvador Mendoza, who the government believes is in possession of Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD). The game spawned the popular sequels Just Cause 2 in 2010 and Just Cause 3 in 2015. No production schedule was given, but this may not happen too quickly, due to Jason Momoa and Brad Peyton's schedules.

Brad Peyton is about to start filming another video game adaptation, New Line's Rampage movie, which has been set for release on April 20, 2018, and reunites the director with his Journey 2: The Mysterious Island and San Andreas star Dwayne Johnson. He is also attached to direct the sci-fi thriller Black Hole for STX Entertainment, from a script he co-wrote with Philip Gawthorne. Jason Momoa will start filming his stand-alone Aquaman movie this summer as well, with the untitled Justice League sequel most likely starting production next year. Brad Peyton previously served as a producer and director on the Netflix TV series Frontier, which starred Jason Momoa.

Last year, the video game adaptation Warcraft bombed at the domestic box office, but it flourished internationally, to become the highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time. 20th Century Fox's Assassin's Creed also failed to set the box office on fire last year, but there are a slew of high-profile video game adaptations in various stages of development, with Tomb Raider filming as we speak, starring Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft, and a Splinter Cell adaptation that has been long in the works, with Tom Hardy attached to star. It remains to be seen if Just Cause can be one of the few video game movies to find success at the box office, after so many that have failed before it.