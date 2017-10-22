The sequel Justice League 2 is already in development, says actor J.K. Simmons, who portrays Commissioner Gordon in the movie. The first installment has not yet hit theaters and is scheduled to be released on November 17th. The news comes after it was announced that Justice League will have a runtime of 121 minutes, which is a lot shorter than it was rumored to be. Many feared that the movie was going to be close to 3 hours to try and cover the large cast, but those fears can officially now be put to rest.

The original title for the first movie was Justice League Part One and a sequel was to be released in 2019, but those plans slowly started to fade away as the production began to linger on, with reshoots lasting months instead of weeks. It is also rumored that the sequel was pushed back to accommodate the standalone Batman movie, which has also had more than a few setbacks, further pushing Justice League 2 down the DCEU's pipeline, but at this point, it's hard to tell just what exactly is even happening with The Batman and we could very well see a sequel to Justice League before Matt Reeves' take on the Caped Crusader.

In an interview with Total Film magazine, J.K. Simmons said that a script for Justice League 2 is currently being written. Simmons had this to say.

"But this is the first Justice League movie, we hopem of a few. They're working on scripts for The Batman and for the next Justice League movie. It introduces my incarnation of Commissioner Gordon. I don't have a lot to do. I feel like I just dipped my toe in the water of who Commissioner Gordon will be."

The original plan for Justice League was to have a part one and part two, but that idea has been scrapped and instead, the movies will stand alone as opposed to being a longer narrative. While the script is being written, it is not a 100% guarantee that the sequel will come out soon, it just means that the movie is in development, which could take quite a while depending on how Justice League does in theaters.

As far as early box office tracking is concerned, Justice League is reportedly on track to quite well, which should come to a relief for Warner Bros. and the DCEU. Rumors have been plaguing the project since it began, but hit fever pitch after Joss Whedon came in to take over for Zack Snyder. Early screenings have been overwhelmingly positive, with many claiming that it is the best DCEU movie thus far.

Justice League finally hits theaters on November 17th and it's comforting to know that a sequel is already being worked on. It is not clear at this time if Joss Whedon will be back on board to assist for the sequel, but it's beginning to look like his presence would be a welcome one. You can check out more of what J.K. Simmons had to say about Justice League courtesy of Cosmic Book News.